news virginias nuclear power stations transition to public alerts
Virginia

Virginia’s nuclear power stations transition to public alerts

Crystal Graham
Published:
virginia power station dominion
Image courtesy Blue Ridge Health District

Those living within a 10-mile radius of Dominion Energy’s North Anna Power Station and Surry Power Station will no longer hear siren alerts in the event of an emergency.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, Dominion Energy has transitioned to using the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System. The system uses two methods to alert the public.

The first method is the Wireless Emergency Alerts that will be sent to cell phones similar to the notifications you receive for Amber Alerts.

The second method, the Emergency Alert System notifies television and radio broadcasters, who then share messaging through television and radio channels, much like an active weather emergency.

The changes went into effect Feb. 1.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

