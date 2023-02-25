Virginia’s nuclear power stations transition to public alerts

Those living within a 10-mile radius of Dominion Energy’s North Anna Power Station and Surry Power Station will no longer hear siren alerts in the event of an emergency.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, Dominion Energy has transitioned to using the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System. The system uses two methods to alert the public.

The first method is the Wireless Emergency Alerts that will be sent to cell phones similar to the notifications you receive for Amber Alerts.

The second method, the Emergency Alert System notifies television and radio broadcasters, who then share messaging through television and radio channels, much like an active weather emergency.

The changes went into effect Feb. 1.