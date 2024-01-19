Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia’s Amanda Sambach gets invite to Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Sports

Virginia’s Amanda Sambach gets invite to Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Chris Graham
Published date:
amanda sambach uva
Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA golfer Amanda Sambach has been invited for the fourth time to participate in the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship.

Sambach received the invite by meeting the standard of being among the Top 30 players in the final World Amateur Golf Rankings for 2023.

She is currently the No. 14 player in the world ranking and is ranked fourth among American players.

Last year, Sambach placed 14th overall at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship, advancing to the final round for the first time. She tied for 30th in 2022 and was one of four players involved in a playoff to advance to the final round of the tournament.

Her appearance in 2021 came during her senior year of high school competition.

Sambach won the ACC individual championship last year and finished the season ranked No. 10 by Golfweek. She earned first-team All-America honors from Golfweek and was a second-team All-America by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.

Last summer, Sambach helped Team USA win the 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup, a Ryder Cup-style tournament featuring the top men’s and women’s university/college golfers matching the United States against a team of International players.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Analysis: Augusta County 6 brought legal scrutiny on itself with series of missteps
2 House, Senate approve continuing resolution to avoid government shutdown
3 Donald Trump was right: There was funny business in the 2020 vote total
4 First location of Buc-ee’s in Virginia expected to break ground later this month
5 Virginia Athletics Foundation squeezing basketball season-ticket holders on parking

Latest News

parking space
Basketball, Sports

Virginia Athletics Foundation squeezing basketball season-ticket holders on parking

Chris Graham
fire department firefighter firehouse hose
Cops & Courts, Local

Staunton fire engine sustains damage from accident Wednesday; three individuals injured

Crystal Graham

A Staunton fire engine was involved in a crash yesterday afternoon at the intersection of North Augusta Street and Baldwin Drive.

chris graham uva basketball
Basketball, Pro Wrestling/MMA, Sports

Sports Radio: Chris Graham talks college basketball on ‘The Mark Moses Show’

Chris Graham

“The Mark Moses Show” is joined by Chris Graham of Augusta Free Press, to get Chris to explain why he wore an Austin 3:16 shirt to JPJ for Wednesday’s Virginia-Virginia Tech basketball game.

police crime tape at crime scene
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia man with knife faces life-threatening injuries after being shot by officer

Crystal Graham
virginia augusta county staunton waynesboro
Local, Politics

Analysis: Augusta County 6 brought legal scrutiny on itself with series of missteps

Chris Graham
vote
Politics, U.S. & World

Election 2024: Sen. Warner pushes CISA to recommit to addressing foreign malign influence

Rebecca Barnabi
congress
Politics, U.S. & World

House, Senate approve continuing resolution to avoid government shutdown

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status