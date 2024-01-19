Virginia’s Amanda Sambach gets invite to Augusta National Women’s Amateur

UVA golfer Amanda Sambach has been invited for the fourth time to participate in the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship.

Sambach received the invite by meeting the standard of being among the Top 30 players in the final World Amateur Golf Rankings for 2023.

She is currently the No. 14 player in the world ranking and is ranked fourth among American players.

Last year, Sambach placed 14th overall at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship, advancing to the final round for the first time. She tied for 30th in 2022 and was one of four players involved in a playoff to advance to the final round of the tournament.

Her appearance in 2021 came during her senior year of high school competition.

Sambach won the ACC individual championship last year and finished the season ranked No. 10 by Golfweek. She earned first-team All-America honors from Golfweek and was a second-team All-America by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.

Last summer, Sambach helped Team USA win the 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup, a Ryder Cup-style tournament featuring the top men’s and women’s university/college golfers matching the United States against a team of International players.