Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Virginians may now have choice to include blood type on driver’s license or ID
Virginia

Virginians may now have choice to include blood type on driver’s license or ID

Crystal Graham
Published date:

drivers license dmv blood type includedVirginians may now choose to indicate their blood type to include on their driver’s license to assist first responders in the event of an emergency.

Virginians have the option to indicate their blood type when they renew or replace their driver’s license or ID.

Customers who are applying for a license or ID for the first time must visit a customer service center in person.

If you renew or replace your credential online, you will be prompted with a question whether you’d like to indicate blood type during the transaction.

Choosing to have your blood type displayed on your license or ID is optional. The blood type will be displayed in a small icon on the front of your license or ID.

It is not required to show proof of your blood type if you’d like it to appear on your credential. It is your responsibility to self-certify, and make sure you have your correct blood type.

“The law was intended to aid individuals and first responders when every second counts in an emergency,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “DMV is proud to provide Virginians with options. On your driver’s license or ID, you can indicate not only your blood type, but also your willingness to be an organ donor, your veteran status and can even list important medical indicators.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Grad transfer Jordan Minor filling void in the post for Virginia basketball
2 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline sees increase of 2 million contacts, adds Spanish, LGBTQI+ outreach
3 The next battle in Congress: MAGAs go after National Defense Authorization Act
4 City of Staunton launches awareness system as part of flood mitigation strategy
5 More national recognition: UVA named to Becker’s ‘Great Hospitals in America’ for 2023

Latest News

healthcare
Virginia

Strategic care: UVA, Riverside form alliance to expand care to Eastern Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
harrisonburg citizen academy
Local, Politics

Application period open through Aug. 11 for Harrisonburg Citizen Academy

Crystal Graham

Community members interested in learning more about their local government will soon have an opportunity to engage with City staff and get hands-on experience during the Harrisonburg Citizen Academy.

basketball
Sports

VMI basketball coach Andrew Wilson, coming off 7-25 first season, announces staff changes

Chris Graham

VMI basketball coach Andrew Wilson is adding to and reconfiguring his staff heading into Year 2 in Lexington.

Sports

Funny Cide, the 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner, dies of colic

Rebecca Barnabi
nurse doctor medical health
Local

New mission statement for Augusta Health reflects inclusivity in the community

Rebecca Barnabi
acc football
Sports

ACC sets roster of coaches, players taking part in next week’s ACC Football Kickoff

Chris Graham
Augusta County
Local, Politics

Augusta County leaders step up pressure on Scott Seaton, backing political challenger

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy