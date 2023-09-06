Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Virginians have new option for transferring a vehicle to a different owner, e-titling
Virginia

Virginians have new option for transferring a vehicle to a different owner, e-titling

Crystal Graham
Published date:
hands with car key
(© Koonsiri – stock.adobe.com)

Virginians may now transfer a vehicle’s ownership electronically saving time waiting in long lines at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

As part of the DMV’s new website, qualified vehicle buyers and sellers may now utilize electronic titling, also known as e-titling.

The program will allow an individual selling a vehicle to a buyer the ability to transfer the title through the website.

“The next time you buy a car from someone who isn’t a dealer, you may be able to transfer ownership without having to go to a DMV office,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “With the launch of our reimagined website, we continue to look for innovative ways that allow Virginians to take care of their DMV business anytime and anywhere.”

Requirements

The seller, buyer and vehicle must meet certain requirements in order to take advantage of the e-titling program.

Requirements for e-title transfer include:

  • Buyer and seller must be Virginia residents with myDMV accounts
  • Sale is one owner to one buyer
  • No liens present on the title
  • No holds on customers’ accounts
  • Sale for a passenger vehicle (car, sport utility vehicle, truck; no trailers, mopeds or all-terrain vehicles)

For a complete list of e-titling requirements, visit dmv.virginia.gov/etitle

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Staunton Police chief: End of drug, gang task force ‘shouldn’t impact what we do at all’
2 Judge to decide Augusta County closed-session recording FOIA case on Sept. 28
3 Harrisonburg: Contractor selected for homeless center; completion set for fall 2024
4 Analysis: UVA, six-point underdogs at home, faces early must-win game
5 Podcast: Star NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin signs multi-year deal to remain with JGR

Latest News

staunton
Local, Op/Eds

Queen City magic: Wishful thinking leads to Valley job opportunity

Rebecca Barnabi
nascar
Sports

Podcast: Star NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin signs multi-year deal to remain with JGR

Rod Mullins

Denny Hamlin is back, apparently for the rest of his career behind the wheel, with Joe Gibbs Racing, signing a multi-year deal to re-up with JGR.

Health, U.S.

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

Rebecca Barnabi

As several variants of COVID-19 have been detected in the United States, First Lady Jill Biden reportedly tested positive on Monday.

Economy, Schools, Virginia

UMW president named to business magazine’s list of most influential leaders in Commonwealth

Rebecca Barnabi
jan. 6 capitol insurrection
Police, U.S.

Proud Boys leader sentenced to 22 years in prison for seditious conspiracy, other charges

Crystal Graham
uva football
Sports

Analysis: UVA, six-point underdogs at home, faces early must-win game

Chris Graham
food insecurity
Health, Virginia

Commonwealth provides funding for food systems in Craig, Henry counties, Virginia Beach

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy