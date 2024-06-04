Virginia to host Kansas State in best-of-three Super Regional beginning on Friday

The Virginia-Kansas State Super Regional series will begin Friday night at 7 p.m., the NCAA announced on Tuesday.

Game 2 is set for a 3 p.m. Saturday first pitch, and Game 3, if necessary, will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The games will be broadcast on ESPNU.

UVA student tickets will go on sale today at 11 a.m. and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. A limited numbers of tickets may become available on the day of games if tickets from the visiting team allotment go unclaimed.

For more information contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office by phone (call or text) (434) 924-UVA1 or by e-mailing [email protected].

Daily parking can be purchased online at UVATix.com or upon drive up for spaces in the JPJ South and West Lots $15 in advance or $20 upon drive up. Spots are first-come, first-served. Parking passes must be purchased using a valid credit/debit card; cash will not be accepted on site.