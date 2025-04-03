Home Virginia Tech: Tuition, mandatory fees, room and board costs go up for 2025-26 academic year
Crystal Graham
Published date:
virginia tech students campus Burruss Hall
Students walk near Virginia Tech’s Burruss Hall. Photo by Luke Hayes for Virginia Tech.

Incoming Virginia Tech undergraduate students will see a nearly 3 percent increase in tuition for the 2025-26 academic year. Mandatory fees and room and board charges will also increase for in-state and out-of-state students.

The Board of Visitors voted last week to set next year’s tuition and mandatory fees for Virginia undergraduate students to $16,526 annually and $38,977 annually for out-of-state undergraduate students, pending the outcome of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed 2.5 percent cap on tuition increases. If the cap is approved, tuition will be adjusted accordingly.

While the rates are going up, the university said in a statement that they have worked to keep the cumulative increases below the rate of inflation.

For the 2025-26 academic year, the Board of Visitors approved a 2.9 percent tuition increase for in-state and out-of-state undergraduates and a 4.4 percent increase for annual room and board charges.

Tuition and fees are the primary source of the university’s educational and general program budget. In the current fiscal year, tuition and fees from both in-state and out-of-state students accounted for approximately 68 percent of the total E&G budget. The state provided approximately 27 percent toward the E&G budget, and approximately 5 percent came from other sources.

Breaking down the costs

Undergraduate students living on campus:

  • Virginia undergraduate student living on campus will be $29,426
  • Out-of-state undergraduate living on campus will be $51,877

Graduate students, tuition and mandatory fees:

  • In-state graduate students will rise by $653 to $19,218
  • Out-of-state graduate students by $1,121 to $36,212

Veterinary students, total annual cost:

  • Virginia and Maryland students: $29,784, an increase of $910
  • Veterinary students outside of Virginia, Maryland: $61,482, an increase of $1,511

Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine students:

  • Students enrolling at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine this summer will have a total annual cost of $63,321, an increase of $1,839.

Virginia Tech will continue to discount undergraduate tuition by 10 percent during the summer session and winter session courses in Blacksburg to help students complete degrees at an accelerated pace during non-traditional times.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

