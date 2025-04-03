Virginia Tech: Tuition, mandatory fees, room and board costs go up for 2025-26 academic year

Incoming Virginia Tech undergraduate students will see a nearly 3 percent increase in tuition for the 2025-26 academic year. Mandatory fees and room and board charges will also increase for in-state and out-of-state students.

The Board of Visitors voted last week to set next year’s tuition and mandatory fees for Virginia undergraduate students to $16,526 annually and $38,977 annually for out-of-state undergraduate students, pending the outcome of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed 2.5 percent cap on tuition increases. If the cap is approved, tuition will be adjusted accordingly.

While the rates are going up, the university said in a statement that they have worked to keep the cumulative increases below the rate of inflation.

For the 2025-26 academic year, the Board of Visitors approved a 2.9 percent tuition increase for in-state and out-of-state undergraduates and a 4.4 percent increase for annual room and board charges.

Tuition and fees are the primary source of the university’s educational and general program budget. In the current fiscal year, tuition and fees from both in-state and out-of-state students accounted for approximately 68 percent of the total E&G budget. The state provided approximately 27 percent toward the E&G budget, and approximately 5 percent came from other sources.

Breaking down the costs

Undergraduate students living on campus:

Virginia undergraduate student living on campus will be $29,426

Out-of-state undergraduate living on campus will be $51,877

Graduate students, tuition and mandatory fees:

In-state graduate students will rise by $653 to $19,218

Out-of-state graduate students by $1,121 to $36,212

Veterinary students, total annual cost:

Virginia and Maryland students: $29,784, an increase of $910

Veterinary students outside of Virginia, Maryland: $61,482, an increase of $1,511

Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine students:

Students enrolling at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine this summer will have a total annual cost of $63,321, an increase of $1,839.

Virginia Tech will continue to discount undergraduate tuition by 10 percent during the summer session and winter session courses in Blacksburg to help students complete degrees at an accelerated pace during non-traditional times.