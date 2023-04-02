Virginia Tech rallies from early deficit, defeats #5 Virginia, 12-7, to take weekend series

Virginia Tech, which was 2-8 in ACC play after losing the series opener to #5 Virginia on Friday, capped an impressive weekend with a 12-7 win over the ‘Hoos on Sunday to take the weekend series.

Virginia (24-4, 8-4 ACC) had not lost back-to-back games before the setback on Sunday.

Tech (17-10, 4-8 ACC) rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to take the rubber game.

Hokie centerfielder Jack Hurley was 3-for-5 with two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI.

The Cavaliers will finish up a four-game road swing on Tuesday when they travel to Liberty for non-conference action. First pitch in Lynchburg is scheduled for 6 p.m.