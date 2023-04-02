Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsvirginia tech rallies from early deficit defeats 5 virginia 12 7 to take weekend series
Sports

Virginia Tech rallies from early deficit, defeats #5 Virginia, 12-7, to take weekend series

Chris Graham
Published date:
baseball
(© ccestep8 – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia Tech, which was 2-8 in ACC play after losing the series opener to #5 Virginia on Friday, capped an impressive weekend with a 12-7 win over the ‘Hoos on Sunday to take the weekend series.

Virginia (24-4, 8-4 ACC) had not lost back-to-back games before the setback on Sunday.

Tech (17-10, 4-8 ACC) rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to take the rubber game.

Hokie centerfielder Jack Hurley was 3-for-5 with two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI.

The Cavaliers will finish up a four-game road swing on Tuesday when they travel to Liberty for non-conference action. First pitch in Lynchburg is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Richmond Police identify man shot by officers investigating Evergreen Avenue murder
2 Anonymous email: ‘Armed,” ‘dangerous’ MAGA neighbor threatens AFP editor
3 Let’s stop TikTok: Safeguarding American user data means quitting social media platform
4 Injustice: It’s time for someone to go to bat for Jennifer and Linda Lubin
5 Mid-Atlantic Territory Wrestling invades the Valley: Solid debut show for new promotion

Latest News

ncaa tournament
Sports

UConn, San Diego State set for men’s national championship game on Monday night

Scott Ratcliffe
matw
Sports

Mid-Atlantic Territory Wrestling invades the Valley: Solid debut show for new promotion

Ken Wagner

The fans of professional wrestling turn their attention to the WWE’s two-day Wrestlemania 39 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., but fans in the Valley got a bonus slobberknocker of a show as well Saturday night.

wrestlemania 39
Sports

WrestleMania 39 Night 2 Preview: Revamped look at the big card after surprises in Night 1

Chris Graham

WWE sent the fans home happy at the end of Night 1 of the two-night WrestleMania 39, with the team of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens winning the unified WWE tag-team titles from The Usos.

road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Alert: Road work schedule for April 3-7

Chris Graham
mental health nature
Perspectives

Ecotherapy: Find a nice, quiet spot where you can be alone with your thoughts

Paul Hellweg
earth
Perspectives

What exactly is permaculture, and how is it good for the environment?

EarthTalk
Bristol Motor Speedway
Sports

Tyler Bare, Ricky Weiss capture victories at the inaugural Bristol Dirt Showcase

Rod Mullins

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy