Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news virginia tech mired in five game losing skid has 10 virginia up next
Sports

Virginia Tech, mired in five-game losing skid, has #10 Virginia up next

Chris Graham
Published:
virginia tech men's basketball
Image: Virginia Tech Athletics

Virginia Tech was ranked in the Top 25 the week before Christmas, which is right around the time the Hokies lost senior guard Hunter Cattoor to an elbow injury.

With Cattoor on the sidelines, Tech (11-6, 1-5 ACC) has lost five straight, which maybe shows how shallow the depth is for coach Mike Young this year.

Cattoor is a solid player, but he’s not even a double-digit scorer (averaging 9.6 points per game in 2022-2023), the fourth scoring option most nights.

But in his absence, Young has had to go to freshman MJ Collins (3.1 ppg, 30.8% FG, 16.7% 3FG) alongside Sean Pedulla (16.8 ppg, 4.4 assists/g, 43.2% FG, 33.% 3FG) and Darius Maddox (9.2 ppg, 37.8% FG, 30.4% 3FG) in the backcourt.

Collins, in the five-game skid, is averaging 1.8 points (on 4-of-16 shooting) and 2.8 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per game, with three goose eggs in that span.

Now you see why Young needs Cattoor back.

Wright State transfer Grant Basile, a 6’9” stretch four, has been a find (13.9 ppg, 5.6 rebounds/g, 49.7% FG, 39.0% 3FG).

The anchor for the rotation is 6’7” super senior Justyn Mutts (13.6 ppg, 7.9 rebounds/g, 3.9 assists/g, 58.1% FG, 45.5% 3FG), with 6’10” junior Lynn Kidd (5.6 ppg, 4.1 rebounds/g, 64.6% FG) getting 13.1 minutes per game off the bench in the post.

The good news for Tech fans, tentatively, is that it’s looking like Young might get Cattoor back for the game in JPJ on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, ESPNU).

The pending return of Cattoor, and the addition of the top recruit from the Class of 2022, four-star Rodney Rice, who is working to get his basketball legs under him after missing Tech’s first 16 games after suffering an ankle injury in the preseason, should help with the depth issue.

Rice, a 6’4” freshman, got 30 minutes in the Hokies’ 82-72 loss at Syracuse last week, scoring two points on 1-of-9 shooting, with four rebounds, three steals and an assist.

Projections

  • ESPN BPI: Virginia +7.7, 79.1% win probability
  • EvanMiya: Virginia 69-62, 75.3% win probability
  • KenPom: Virginia 68-61, 74% win probability
  • Bart Torvik: Virginia 66-60, 74% win probability

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

chris graham uva
,

Podcast: A new UVA O line coach, transfer portal commit, hoops back in the Top 10
Chris Graham

The woman behind the In the Draft Facebook page
Rebecca Barnabi

Valley residents know where to get community news about Stuarts Draft. Roxanne Short began the In the Draft Facebook page in February 2014.

investment
,

Tips to plan for financial challenges for Alzheimer’s, dementia diagnosis
Crystal Graham

One in nine Americans aged 65 or older are living with Alzheimer’s disease – and the costs associated with the diagnosis and treatment can put a tremendous strain on a family’s financial security.

Mary Llewellyn McNeil

Discussion planned for book described as roadmap ‘to restore journalism’s power to inform’
Crystal Graham
covid-19 vaccine
,

Vaccine, booster clinics being offered in Charlottesville this month
Crystal Graham
acc basketball
,

Virginia 10th in both national polls this week: No Duke, North Carolina in either
Chris Graham
uva football
,

Virginia picks up commitment from Iowa State cornerback transfer Tayvonn Kyle
Chris Graham