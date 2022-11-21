Virginia Tech falls to College of Charleston in finals of Charleston Classic

The Virginia Tech basketball team dropped its first game of the season on Sunday, falling to the College of Charleston in the Charleston Classic championship game, 77-75.

The Hokies had a six-point lead late after coming back in the second half, but they couldn’t hold on in the end, allowing a basket in the final seconds.

Tech’s rough shooting from deep continued as Mike Young’s team went 6 for 27 on the night. Despite shooting 50 percent, the Hokies allowed 42 points in the second half as the Cougars shot 34.8 percent from deep.

Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla both scored 17 points on the night, while Justyn Mutts had 16 and Grant Basile added 12.

Four Cougars scored double figures with Ante Brzovic heating up late. The Croatian had a clutch late three and scored 15 points to lead his team.

Tech (5-1) will next play on Friday against Charleston Southern