Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news virginia tech extends contracts of four olympic sports coaches through 2028
Sports

Virginia Tech extends contracts of four Olympic sports coaches through 2028

Chris Graham
Published:
virginia tech men's basketball
Photo: Virginia Tech Athletics

Virginia Tech athletics director Whit Babcock announced on Tuesday that the contracts of four Olympic sports head coaches have been extended.

Women’s soccer coach Chugger Adair, men’s soccer coach Mike Brizendine, swimming and diving coach Sergio Lopez Miro and wrestling coach Tony Robie have all agreed to terms that will keep them in Blacksburg through 2028.

“I firmly believe the best days in Blacksburg are ahead and these head coaches are a part of our optimism,” Babcock said. “Each of them has built successful programs, while being committed to providing a first-class experience for our student-athletes. We’re proud to call them Hokies and look forward to the continued success of their programs under their respective leadership.”

Adair, hired in 2010, has an overall record of 148-75-24, which puts him atop the Hokies’ all-time wins list in program history. In his 12 years leading Tech women’s soccer, Adair has made the NCAA Tournament an impressive nine times, with four Sweet 16 appearances and one appearance in the College Cup, in 2013.

Adair made the news last month when it was announced that the school had settled a lawsuit with a former soccer player, Kiersten Hening, who alleged that she lost her starting position on the team after she refused to kneel during a unity ceremony at the beginning of a 2020 game.

The school settled the suit for $100,000.

The terms of the settlement included no admission of wrongdoing on the part of either Adair or Hening, who has since graduated from Virginia Tech.

Brizendine led the men’s soccer team to six consecutive NCAA Tournament bids from 2016-2021, progressing past at least the first round each year – a feat accomplished by only two other teams (Indiana and Wake Forest) in that span.

In 2016, the Hokies marched to the Elite Eight in a run that included wins over No. 10 Charlotte and No. 7 Indiana.

Miro was named head coach of Virginia Tech’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving in 2018, and has since helped re-establish the Hokies as a force in the pool. In 2021, the former Olympic bronze medalist led Tech to a breakout season, with the men’s squad finishing a program-best 11th at the NCAA championships, and the women’s team enjoyed its second-best all-time placement, finishing at 21st overall.

After a 2022 season that saw five swimmers earn All-America honors between both squads, Lopez Miro has now amassed a total of 43 school records, and a remarkable 359 top-10 program performances in his time at the helm.

The Tech men are coming off a runner-up showing at the 2023 ACC championships – their highest finish since 2014, headlined by Youssef Ramadan winning the league’s most valuable swimmer for the second year in a row.

Robie came to Blacksburg in 2006 and has been an integral part in sustaining Virginia Tech as a powerhouse wrestling program, taking over as head coach in 2017. Robie has led the program to five ACC titles (three dual meet and two tournament), and the program’s first undefeated season, in 2020-21, since 1956-57, finishing at 9-0.

In 2020-21, the program rose up the ranks to the No. 3 spot in the National Wrestling Coaches of America Coaches Poll, the highest rank under Robie and tied for the highest in program history.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Staunton doesn’t seem to be following up on promise to review whistleblower complaint
2 UPDATE: Waynesboro vice mayor defends ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur of Pete Buttigieg
3 Waynesboro family goes public with frustration over lack of progress in sexual assault case
4 Resident: Tent City evictees land at B Street encampment, ‘unsafe’ for children
5 Novelist John Grisham on college hoops, NIL, George Clooney and ‘Calico Joe”

Latest News

prescription drugs
Virginia

As Adderall shortage in US continues, Virginia representative pushes DEA

Rebecca Barnabi
police investigation
U.S./World

Maryland man faces lengthy prison term in 2021 armed robbery spree

Chris Graham

A Maryland man pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a multi-state armed robbery spree in 2021.

virginia softball
Sports

Ally, ESPN, ACC partnering in effort to increase coverage of women’s sports

Chris Graham

Ally Financial Inc. is partnering with ESPN to increase coverage of women’s sports, which right now account for less than 10 percent of all sports media content.

uva health
Virginia

UVA Health partners with seven Virginia counties to expand care

Rebecca Barnabi
taxes
U.S./World

People across U.S. feeling pinch of rising real estate, vehicle property taxes

Rebecca Barnabi
staunton
Local

Staunton doesn’t seem to be following up on promise to review whistleblower complaint

Chris Graham
house for sale
Virginia

From ‘seller’s market’ to ‘buyer’s market:’ Virginia real estate is shifting

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy