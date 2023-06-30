Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsvirginia tech awarded nearly 500k to accelerate appalachia forest farming industry
Business, Virginia

Virginia Tech awarded nearly $500K to accelerate Appalachia forest farming industry

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
forest
(© eqroy – stock.adobe.com)

Nearly $500,000 from an initiative of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) will fund the start of a project to accelerate Appalachia’s forest farming industry.

Virginia Tech will work with Appalachian Sustainable Development in Duffield, Va. and Mill Creek Creative in Floyd to grow the market for non-timber forest products in Central Appalachia. The market includes medicinal plants, edible products such as mushrooms and honey, ornamental products like garlands and burl, and landscape products like mulch.

ARC funding will establish a plan that examines the economic viability of individual and collective forest farming business ventures across Southwest Virginia and Central Appalachia, and create a roadmap for programs and services to deliver a broad spectrum of market-centered opportunities for Appalachian residents and localities. The funding is awarded through ARC’s Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies (ARISE), which aims to drive large-scale, regional economic transformation through multistate, collaborative investments.

Funding will also be provided by local sources in the amount of $327,093 in matching funds, and bring the total project funding to $817,740.

“We’re glad to see these federal dollars go towards supporting Appalachian Sustainable Development in its efforts to make Southwest Virginia and Central Appalachia a leader in the NTFP market. This project will cultivate a generation of new forest farmers in Southwest Virginia and help grow a sustainable stock of NTFPs — helping create new economic development opportunities for the region,” Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine said.

Gayle Manchin, the Appalachian Regional Commission’s Federal Co-Chair, said she strongly believes the key to transforming Appalachia’s economic vitality can be found in vision and collaboration across state lines.

“I’m encouraged by the way our newest ARISE grantees have come together to forge plans that will greatly increase workforce development and business ventures in ways that will positively affect the entire region,” Manchin said.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Pay to play: Youngkin appointees to UVA Board of Visitors wrote him big checks
2 On anniversary of the derecho in Virginia, the forecast warns of potentially dangerous conditions in U.S.
3 Virginia sheriff accused of accepting bribes for auxiliary deputy sheriff titles, rights
4 Ty Jerome gives glowing UVA endorsement as Christian Bliss set to announce college choice
5 Jay Woolfolk had a busy spring: The UVA closer/QB is having an even busier summer

Latest News

Culture, Virginia

Virginia employment continues to reveal good news with unemployment rate of 2.9%

Rebecca Barnabi
mlb
Sports

MLB reveals starters for 2023 All-Star Game: Acuña, Ohtani lead selections for Midsummer Classic

Scott Ratcliffe

Major League Baseball revealed the positional starters Thursday for next month’s annual All-Star Game in Seattle (July 11, 8 p.m., FOX). The stars will be shining bright upon T-Mobile Park, as some of the biggest names in the sport will be on display.

internet search bar Google
Politics, Virginia

‘Expanding broadband means new opportunities’ for Virginian businesses and residents

Rebecca Barnabi

President Joe Biden announced $42.5 billion in BEAD program funding on Monday made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

tony bennett
Sports

Podcast: Tony Bennett targets two of the nation’s top point guard recruits

Chris Graham
Local

Community Foundation photo exhibit puts focus on issue of housing insecurity

Rebecca Barnabi
wwe
Sports

Sports Radio: Another WWE title, Doink the Clown, L.A. Knight should win MITB

Chris Graham
uva baseball college world series
Sports

UVA’s Griff O’Ferrall, Jay Woolfolk named to USA Collegiate National Team roster

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy