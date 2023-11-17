Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia stifles Texas Southern, holding Tigers to 26.1 percent shooting in 62-33 win
Basketball, Sports

Virginia stifles Texas Southern, holding Tigers to 26.1 percent shooting in 62-33 win

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva basketball
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia forced 20 Texas Southern turnovers, on 59 possessions, so that’s even more than you thought when you first read it.

The Cavaliers blocked 10 shots, had 13 steals, limited TSU to 26.1 percent shooting.

The D looked to be in late-season form in the 62-33 win on Thursday night in JPJ.

The offense was a little ragged. Virginia (4-0) shot 40.9 percent in the first half to lead 26-14, then had a run of turnovers in a stretch of the second half that allowed Texas Southern (0-3) to hang around.

A PJ Henry three at the 14:43 mark made the score 38-25 Virginia, so, TSU was still hanging around.

That would be the last bucket for the Tigers for an 8:07 stretch.

UVA built a 52-25 lead over that stretch.

Virginia had to make a go of it without starting guard Isaac McKneely, who was on the bench in street clothes and a walking boot after injuring an ankle in the 80-51 win over North Carolina A&T on Monday.

Dante Harris started in his place, and had a quiet six points, four rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes.

Virginia had one scorer get to double-digits – Ryan Dunn, who was sublime with his 15 points, which included a three and a poster dunk and-one, along with a stat-stuffing five rebounds, four blocks and three steals.

Reece Beekman was just average on offense – eight points on 4-of-11 shooting and four assists.

On defense, Beekman had three blocks and four steals.

Next up for Virginia: a trip to South Florida for the Fort Myers Tip-Off, with Wisconsin (1-2, the losses, both by double-digits, to Tennessee and Providence) the opponent on Monday.

The second game, on Wednesday, would be against either SMU (3-1, with a 79-66 loss to Texas A&M on Tuesday) or West Virginia (2-1, the loss coming to Monmouth, at home, last week).

 

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia DEQ issues ‘code red’ alert for region for unhealthy air quality due to wildfires
2 Quaker Run Fire: Farmers, community members rally to assist firefighters
3 Albemarle County felon armed with AR-15, handgun arrested near Westhaven playground
4 Poll: Democrats, independents want more (read: better) choices for president
5 Retired Army Col. Eugene Vindman announces run for Seventh District seat in Congress

Latest News

uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Why was Cory Alexander at JPJ tonight? The answer will surprise you

Chris Graham
Health, Local, Politics

Staunton’s Joanna Keller is chair of Governor’s LGBTQ Advisory Board

Rebecca Barnabi

Joanna Keller grew up all over the world because her father was in the U.S. Navy. She graduated Nathan Bedford Forrest High School in Florida and attended Florida Junior College. She worked as a civil engineer and then an air traffic controller for 21 years. She hiked the Appalachian Trail in 1999 and 2001 after...

football
Football, Sports

Miyares threatens NCAA with legal action over JMU’s exclusion from 2023 bowls

Chris Graham

JMU alum Jason Miyares, the Republican who is the attorney general of Virginia, is threatening legal action against the NCAA over its decision to enforce its two-year bowl ban for the football program.

wildfire
Police, Virginia, Weather

Department of Forestry update on efforts to fight several Virginia wildfires

Chris Graham
Tech, U.S. & World

Legislation would increase research capacity in quantum information science

Rebecca Barnabi
corn field in Virginia
Agriculture, Politics, U.S. & World

Twenty-three state AGs oppose Department of Labor rule change to unionize migrant workers

Rebecca Barnabi
school classroom teacher
Schools, Tech, Virginia

VDOE approves lab school at Germanna Community College to accelerate next-gen teachers

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy