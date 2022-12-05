Menu
Virginia stays at #3, preseason #1 North Carolina out of this week's AP Top 25
Sports

Virginia stays at #3, preseason #1 North Carolina out of this week’s AP Top 25

Chris Graham
Published:
uva basketball
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia, after a 2-0 week, a pair of close wins, remains at the #3 spot in this week’s AP Top 25. North Carolina, #1 a week ago, now stuck in a four-game losing streak, is out.

The Cavaliers (7-0) won at Michigan, 70-68, last Tuesday, then, banged up a bit from that one, sneaked past Florida State, 62-57, on Saturday.

UVA has one game this week, Tuesday night at home against James Madison.

A matchup after the exam break looms with #1 Houston (8-0) at home on Dec. 17.

Texas (6-0), which defeated then-#7 Creighton last week, held at the #2 spot in this week’s Top 25.

Purdue (8-0), which also won a tight game with Florida State last week, is still at #4, and UConn (9-0) jumped three spots to #5.

Duke (8-2) is #15, and that’s it for the ACC, with the stunning fall from preseason grace of UNC (5-4), which lost 80-72 at Virginia Tech on Sunday for its fourth straight loss.

Chris Graham

