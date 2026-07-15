A Hangman’s Tale: ‘Hangman’ Adam Page finding life after Texas Death

A desperate gambit. A promise made. Finding new life after Texas Death.

For seven years, “Hangman” Adam Page’s journey in AEW has been defined by his pursuit of the richest prize in professional wrestling. His first match in the promotion, at “Double or Nothing” (2019), was a Casino Gauntlet Match to determine who would compete for the inaugural AEW world championship at “All Out” (2019). The rest is history.

Professional trials and personal tribulations marked both of Page’s journeys to the world stage. Alcohol abuse, alienation, acute head trauma, fatherhood, and the depths of his own rage have led Page to redemption — before ultimately conquering both Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley.

ICYMI: AEW

Earlier this year at “Revolution,” Page found himself at an inflection point when then-champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman refused to grant him a championship opportunity. In a desperate gambit, Page chose to bargain.

Page reasoned that if he lost at “Revolution,” he would never be allowed to challenge for the AEW world championship again.

The wager was familiar. Over six years prior, Page’s fellow Elite stablemate, Cody Rhodes, agreed to the same stipulation against Chris Jericho. Rhodes failed, forgoing the opportunity to ever challenge for the world championship again.

Page made a deal with the devil.

In exchange, MJF agreed to defend his championship in a Texas Deathmatch. While the terms of engagement may have favored the “Hangman,” Friedman met the challenge head-on, sinking to new depths to survive. In the end, it was Page who found himself hanging from the ropes before falling to the floor and being unable to meet the referee’s 10-count.

The fulcrum of this angle is Tony Khan’s outright refusal to put pen to paper. Instead, Page’s promise is one made in good faith. A blood oath. And, it’s a promise he intends to keep.

Page reaffirmed that commitment last Saturday, when he returned to AEW for the first time in nearly four months in Roanoke for “Collision.”

“I will never challenge for the All Elite Wrestling Men’s World Championship again.”

Normally, a professional wrestler’s word would mean little in the face of opportunity. By nature, they’re burdened by glorious ambition. Every nascent star dreams of holding the world championship.

Page is an exception to the rule. That’s because the one characteristic that has continued to endear the “Hangman” to fans is his integrity. It doesn’t matter if he’s challenging Kenny Omega for the world championship or committing arson, Page is honest to a fault, and wears his emotions on his sleeve.

Like all great heroes of the wild west, Page is a man of his word. That discerning quality is what gives gravity to this arrangement.

Page didn’t just reaffirm his commitment, though. He chose to ruminate on it. He chose to ask the question that kept him away for four months:

“Who is ‘Hangman’ without the world championship?”

For seven years, the “Hangman” has defined himself by the pursuit of the world championship. He coveted it as his most worthwhile endeavor. Now, he has to find life after Texas Death, and explore a new frontier.

“And, though I find myself in this strange, strange situation, I look out, and I see miles and miles of empty track, laid out before me.”

Page is no stranger to the gamut of ancillary men’s champions that cohabit All Elite Wrestling. The current TNT champion, Kevin Knight, is a former partner of Page’s in the short-lived Jet Set Rodeo. The newly crowned International champion, Kyle Fletcher, unsuccessfully challenged Page for the men’s world championship last summer at “All Out” (2025). And, Page’s history with the current Continental champion, Jon Moxley, is well documented — culminating in the main event of last year’s “All In.”

For Tony Khan, the utilitarian benefits are overwhelmingly positive. Page would have more than a puncher’s chance in any scenario, injecting depth and a breath of fresh air in the middle of any card. More importantly, they’d be deeply personal affairs.

While “Hangman” is still unsure where his interests lie, it’s his commitment to self-improvement that will carry him forward into this brave new frontier. And, it’s the sterling content of his character that will keep our disbelief suspended.

That is, until Page does inevitably break his promise and exercises his contractual right to challenge for the AEW world championship.

That possibility is what makes the implementation of this stipulation so fascinating.

Will the “Hangman” be forced to make his heroic last stand for the greater good of All Elite Wrestling, or will it be the ultimate act of betrayal? Will he be forced to accept his destiny as the prince who was promised, or will he break his vow for selfish desire? Will he be driven by justice or vengeance?

After all, the path to hell is paved with good intentions. Surely, no one knows that better than the “Hangman.”

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