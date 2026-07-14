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Home AEW ‘Dynamite’ returns to Norfolk for Wednesday, Sept. 16 show
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AEW ‘Dynamite’ returns to Norfolk for Wednesday, Sept. 16 show

Chris Graham
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Tony Schiavone interviewing AEW star Will Ospreay. Photo: AEW

Tony Khan must have had a decent time in Roanoke the other night, because he’s bringing AEW back to Virginia for a live “Dynamite” broadcast emanating out of the Chartway Arena on the campus of ODU in Norfolk on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

This one will be the fourth visit from AEW to Virginia this year – there were “Dynamite” shows in Fairfax (April 29) and Richmond (June 3) ahead of the RoanokeCollision” show this past weekend.

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The Sept. 16 date will fall between the “All In” (Aug. 30, London) and “All Out” (Sept. 26, Chicago) pay-per-views.

That suggests, to me, that we should be getting a solid card for Norfolk.

The most recent AEW show at Chartway Arena was a “Dynamite” show on April 30, 2025, that drew 3,903 fans, per WrestleTix.

The high-water mark for AEW at Chartway was its first show at the venue, on Nov. 17, 2021, which drew 5,100 fans.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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