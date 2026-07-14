AEW ‘Dynamite’ returns to Norfolk for Wednesday, Sept. 16 show

Tony Khan must have had a decent time in Roanoke the other night, because he’s bringing AEW back to Virginia for a live “Dynamite” broadcast emanating out of the Chartway Arena on the campus of ODU in Norfolk on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

This one will be the fourth visit from AEW to Virginia this year – there were “Dynamite” shows in Fairfax (April 29) and Richmond (June 3) ahead of the Roanoke “Collision” show this past weekend.

ICYMI

The Sept. 16 date will fall between the “All In” (Aug. 30, London) and “All Out” (Sept. 26, Chicago) pay-per-views.

That suggests, to me, that we should be getting a solid card for Norfolk.

The most recent AEW show at Chartway Arena was a “Dynamite” show on April 30, 2025, that drew 3,903 fans, per WrestleTix.

The high-water mark for AEW at Chartway was its first show at the venue, on Nov. 17, 2021, which drew 5,100 fans.

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