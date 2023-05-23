Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsvirginia state universitys farm outreach program awarded more than 3 9m in grants
Virginia

Virginia State University’s farm outreach program awarded more than $3.9m in grants

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
dairy farms
(© Savo Ilic – stock.adobe.com)

More than $3.9 million in grant funding and sub-awards are going to Virginia State University’s Small Farm Outreach Program (SFOP).

Part of the Virginia Cooperative Extension, the program will educate and empower limited-resource, socially disadvantaged and military/veteran farmers and ranchers to own, operate and sustain small-scale farms and ranches independently with agricultural training programs.

VSU College of Agriculture is proud of the transformational leadership SFOP provides in offering innovative solutions to pressing issues that face not only minority and veteran farmers but also the environment,” Dr. Robert N. Corley III, interim dean/1890 Extension administrator of Virginia State University College of Agriculture and vice provost for Academic Affairs, said.

The program provides outreach and learning opportunities to small-scale farmers about production management, financial and risk management, marketing, USDA assistance programs and other topics designed to improve farm profitability and promote sustainability. Educational programming is provided throughout Virginia, parts of North Carolina and Maryland.

A total of nine grants will be awarded:

  • USDA-NIFA American Rescue Plan (ARP) Technical Assistance Investment Program to provide outreach, training and technical assistance to socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers. (More than $1.5 million)
  • USDA-NRCS Climate Smart Sustainable Agriculture Solutions to Plastic Pollution to use alternative crops, such as hemp, to produce recyclable products. ($1.1 million)
  • USDA-NRCS Climate Smart Grassland—Fescue Belt to assist farmers in implementing better grazing practices along the U.S. I-81 corridor. ($916,570 sub-award received with the University of Tennessee serving as lead.)
  • USDA-NIFA AgrAbility Virginia to assist farmers with disabilities and promote their safety, wellness and accessibility on their farms. ($200,000 sub-award received with Virginia Tech serving as lead.)
  • SARE- Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Expanding the Agroforestry Regional Knowledge (ARK) to train the trainers through the Exchange Network in Virginia. ($75,000 awarded.)
  • Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity and the Socially Disadvantaged Farmers and Ranchers (SDFR) Policy Research Center at Alcorn State University to reduce the decline of black farmers in the United States. The number of black farmers fell from nearly one million in 1920 to fewer than 50,000 according to U.S. Department of Agriculture and 2020 U.S. census data, respectively. ($74,993)
  • USDA-NIFA Southern Extension Risk Management to offer risk-management education. ($50,000)
  • USDA-NIFA Renewable Resource Extension Act to educate small landowners on alternative farm and forest land uses. ($13,500)
  • Agua Foundation award to provide funding, outreach, training and technical assistance to SDFR. ($60,000)

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Headed to the OBX for Memorial Day? Damaged bridge to cause major traffic delays
2 Updated: Harrisonburg High School lockdown lifted after ‘altercation between students’
3 Reece Beekman sides with Kadin Shedrick: How might impacts Beeks’ NBA-or-stay decision
4 Podcast: NASCAR has itself another Bubba Wallace race problem
5 American horse racing missteps again: Preakness win overshadowed by death

Latest News

Local

Celebrate and educate: May 23 is World Turtle Day

Rebecca Barnabi
football money
Sports

Mailbag: What would UVA Athletics do with another $30 million a year?

Chris Graham

I’m reminded of the old maxim that says, if you’re not moving forward, you’re falling behind, as being a motivator for UVA, Virginia Tech and other ACC schools looking at their athletics departments.

baseball
Sports

FredNats Preview: Nationals heading down to Salem for week-long series

Scott Ratcliffe

Fredericksburg dropped four out of its six games last week against Columbia, the first-place team in the Carolina League’s South Division, but the Nationals did manage to take two of the last three, including arguably the most convincing win of the season in the series finale.

baltimore orioles
Sports

Norfolk-Baltimore Express: Orioles hope Stowers regains confidence in Tidewater 

Scott German
ukraine
Culture

Ukraine Focus CEO to speak at WWPL on humanitarian efforts on June 12

Rebecca Barnabi
Virginia

Northern Neck Conservation Officer Amanda Nevel earns state recognition

Rebecca Barnabi
bubba wallace
Sports

Podcast: NASCAR has itself another Bubba Wallace race problem

Rod Mullins

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy