Virginia state prison employee gets prison time in phone smuggling case
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia state prison employee gets prison time in phone smuggling case

Chris Graham
Published date:
man in jumpsuit incarceration
(© motortion – stock.adobe.com)

A former Virginia Department of Corrections employee pleaded guilty to a charge related to the smuggling of a cell phone to a Haynesville Correctional Center inmate.

Erica Shaie Morrow, 32, received a three-year prison sentence, with three years suspended, including credit for time spent in confinement while awaiting trial.

The date of the offense, according to a VADOC press release, was June 1, 2022.

“The Virginia Department of Corrections is committed to preventing the flow of contraband and drugs into our facilities,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “The safety and security of our employees, inmates, and supervisees is our top priority. Those who attempt to smuggle items into our facilities will be held accountable for their actions.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

