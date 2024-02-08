Virginia state prison employee gets prison time in phone smuggling case

A former Virginia Department of Corrections employee pleaded guilty to a charge related to the smuggling of a cell phone to a Haynesville Correctional Center inmate.

Erica Shaie Morrow, 32, received a three-year prison sentence, with three years suspended, including credit for time spent in confinement while awaiting trial.

The date of the offense, according to a VADOC press release, was June 1, 2022.

“The Virginia Department of Corrections is committed to preventing the flow of contraband and drugs into our facilities,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “The safety and security of our employees, inmates, and supervisees is our top priority. Those who attempt to smuggle items into our facilities will be held accountable for their actions.”