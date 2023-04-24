Virginia State Police: Weather was a factor in fatal Interstate 95 crash on Saturday

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Fredericksburg on Saturday afternoon.

Virginia State Police identified the victim as Daniel Hernandez, 41, of Fredericksburg. Hernandez was driving a 2021 Harley Davidson northbound on I-95 at the 131 mile marker at 5:35 p.m. when the motorcycle ran off the left side of the roadway and collided with a guardrail.

Hernandez was thrown from the motorcycle as a result of the impact.

He was transported to Mary Washington Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Weather is considered a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.