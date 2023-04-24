Countries
Virginia

Virginia State Police: Weather was a factor in fatal Interstate 95 crash on Saturday

Chris Graham
Published date:
interstate 95
(© kthx1138 – stock.adobe.com)

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Fredericksburg on Saturday afternoon.

Virginia State Police identified the victim as Daniel Hernandez, 41, of Fredericksburg. Hernandez was driving a 2021 Harley Davidson northbound on I-95 at the 131 mile marker at 5:35 p.m. when the motorcycle ran off the left side of the roadway and collided with a guardrail.

Hernandez was thrown from the motorcycle as a result of the impact.

He was transported to Mary Washington Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Weather is considered a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

