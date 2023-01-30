Virginia State Police have recovered a fourth body from the Rockfish River in Nelson County near where a vehicle submerged in December.

The VSP Search & Recovery Team recovered the body on Friday morning. The body was

transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

There is still one person unaccounted for from the submerged vehicle, which was found on Dec. 27 near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in the Schuyler area.

Three bodies had been recovered before last week’s latest discovery.

VSP has identified the victims as Pharoah M. Shabazz, 30, of Arrington, who was found in the vehicle, a 1997 Toyota 4Runner, Jasiah Davis, an 11-year-old, 17-year-old Christopher W. Doss.

The bodies of the teens were found on a riverbank.

State Police have been told that there were two additional individuals inside the Toyota – an 18-year-old male and a 12-year-old male.

Shabazz was the court-appointed legal guardian of three of the passengers, according to VSP.

The fourth passenger was a friend.

The vehicle became submerged when the driver tried to cross the flooded Rockfish River at a low river crossing on Bridgeport Lane and was swept away by the strong current.

The crossing is on private property.

The incident remains under investigation.