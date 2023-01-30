Countries
news virginia state police have recovered a fourth body from the rockfish river in nelson county
Virginia State Police have recovered a fourth body from the Rockfish River in Nelson County

Chris Graham
Published:
12-28-22 Rockfish River in Nelson County Search Efforts
Photo from the scene of the search effort. Photo: Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police have recovered a fourth body from the Rockfish River in Nelson County near where a vehicle submerged in December.

The VSP Search & Recovery Team recovered the body on Friday morning. The body was

transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

There is still one person unaccounted for from the submerged vehicle, which was found on Dec. 27 near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in the Schuyler area.

Three bodies had been recovered before last week’s latest discovery.

VSP has identified the victims as Pharoah M. Shabazz, 30, of Arrington, who was found in the vehicle, a 1997 Toyota 4Runner, Jasiah Davis, an 11-year-old, 17-year-old Christopher W. Doss.

The bodies of the teens were found on a riverbank.

State Police have been told that there were two additional individuals inside the Toyota – an 18-year-old male and a 12-year-old male.

Shabazz was the court-appointed legal guardian of three of the passengers, according to VSP.

The fourth passenger was a friend.

The vehicle became submerged when the driver tried to cross the flooded Rockfish River at a low river crossing on Bridgeport Lane and was swept away by the strong current.

The crossing is on private property.

The incident remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

