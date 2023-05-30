Countries
newsvirginia state agencies to eliminate degree requirement recognize real world experience
Virginia

Virginia state agencies to eliminate degree requirement, recognize ‘real-world’ experience

Crystal Graham
Published date:
job interview
(© photobyphotoboy – stock.adobe.com

Most state classified jobs will no longer require you to have a college degree – expanding opportunities in Virginia for those with real-world experience.

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the new hiring practice today which go into effect on July 1. Approximately 90 percent of jobs will no longer have a degree requirement.

Virginia state agencies advertise more than 20,000 jobs each year.

“This landmark change in hiring practices for our state workforce will improve hiring processes, expand possibilities and career paths for job seekers and enhance our ability to deliver quality services,” said Youngkin. “Last month, Virginia achieved the highest labor force participation rate in nearly 10 years demonstrating the Commonwealth’s sustained workforce developments.”

Secretary of Administration Margaret “Lyn” McDermid said this approach to talent acquisition and rewarding certifications, technical skills, apprenticeships and work experience has been a priority of the administration.

“As an employer, state government has one of, if not the most diverse occupational portfolios in Virginia,” said McDermid. “Our employees design, build, manage, and sustain public services across hundreds of lines of business and giving equal consideration to all job applicants, including those who have experience solving real world problems is a smart business practice.”

Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater said this news is good for all job seekers.

“By giving equal consideration to applicants with an equivalent combination and level of training, knowledge, skills, certifications, and experience we have opened a sea of opportunity at all levels of employment for industrious individuals who have the experience, training, knowledge, skills, abilities, and most importantly, the desire to serve the people of Virginia,” said Slater. “We are also working hard to examine regulated occupations and professions to find ways to simplify and speed up credentialing processes and universal licensing recognition for individuals who want to live and work in Virginia.”

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

