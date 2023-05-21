Countries
Sports

Virginia snags #2 seed in 2023 ACC Baseball Championship

Chris Graham
Published date:

ACC BaseballCoastal Division champion Virginia is one of the top two seeds for the 2023 ACC Baseball Championship, which gets underway Tuesday and runs through Sunday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Championship will feature a pool-play format, leading into a four-team, single-elimination bracket to determine the league champion.

Ranked atop every major poll and sporting the No. 1 spot in the latest NCAA RPI, Wake Forest (45-9 overall, 22-7 ACC) earned the No. 1 overall seed and will head up Pool A. The Deacons will be joined by eighth-seeded Notre Dame (30-22, 15-15) and 12th-seeded Pitt (23-30, 10-18).

Virginia (44-11, 19-11) prevailed in a tight Coastal Division race and is the top seed in Pool B, along with No. 7 North Carolina (33-21, 14-14) and No. 11 Georgia Tech (30-25, 12-18).

No. 3 Clemson (39-17, 20-10) is joined in Pool C by No. 6 Boston College (34-17, 16-14) and No. 10 Virginia Tech (30-21, 12-17).

No. 4 Miami (37-18, 18-12) drew the top seed in Pool D, which also features No. 5 Duke (35-19, 16-13) and No. 9 NC State (34-18, 13-16).

Each team in the four pools will play one game against each of the other two opponents in its pool Tuesday through Friday (May 23-26).

The four teams with the best records within their respective pools will advance to Saturday’s semifinals, with the winners playing on Sunday in the ACC Championship Game.

Game times Tuesday through Friday are set for 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday’s semifinals are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., while Sunday’s championship will begin at noon.

The complete schedule for the 2023 ACC Baseball Championship will be released late Sunday morning.

Tickets are now available at DurhamBulls.com or by calling the Durham Bulls Box Office at 919-956-BULL (2855).

Please see here for the direct link to online ticket sales.

ACC Network will carry each of the pool play games Tuesday through Friday, in addition to both of Saturday’s semifinals. Sunday’s championship is scheduled for a noon start and will be carried nationally by ESPN2.

Eight ACC baseball teams are ranked among the top 30 of the latest NCAA RPI, including three among the top 10, with No. 1 Wake Forest followed by No. 7 Clemson and No. 9 Virginia. No. 14 Boston College, No. 15 Duke and No. 19 Miami follow to give the conference six among the top 20, with NC State at No. 25 and North Carolina at No. 28.

