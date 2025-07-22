Virginia real-estate market strong: Impact on the housing-burdened

The Virginia real-estate market was strong last month, with home sales up 8 percent, and sales prices up 3.4 percent.

This is great news for people who can afford homes, not so much for the 30 percent who are considered housing-burdened.

The June 2025 Virginia Home Sales Report , released by Virginia REALTORS® on Tuesday, reports that a total of 10,775 homes sold across the Commonwealth last month, 757 more than June of last year, an increase of nearly 8 percent.

At the end of June, there were 23,755 active listings on the market across Virginia, a 29.5 percent jump in inventory levels.

Balance that inventory number to the number from a study by Up for Growth, a housing advocacy group, that tells us Virginia has an estimated housing shortage of about 105,000 homes.

We need more housing, and less NIMBYism.

I’m not meaning to pick on Virginia REALTORS® here.

Just trying to give a more complete picture of the situation.

“These higher inventory levels will likely provide much needed supply-side relief to Virginia’s housing market and offer a sign of renewed opportunity for buyers across the state,” Virginia REALTORS® 2025 President Lorraine Arora said, telling the wealthy folks’ side of the story.

These buyers are those who can be in the market for homes with the median sales price in Virginia being at $446,144 in the June data, up by almost $15,000 since last year, increasing by 3.4 percent.