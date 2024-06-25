Virginia ranked seventh in final NCBWA national college baseball poll for 2024

Virginia, after making its third College World Series appearance in the past four years, wrapped the 2024 season ranked seventh in the final National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association poll of the year.

Tennessee (60-13), which defeated Texas A&M (53-15), 6-5, in Game 3 of the championship series at the CWS on Monday, was ranked #1, with A&M at #2.

Florida State (49-17), which knocked UVA out of the College World Series with a 7-3 win on June 16, was third, with Kentucky (46-16) fourth, Florida (36-30) fifth, North Carolina (48-16) sixth, then Virginia (46-17), and NC State (38-23), the eighth and final CWS team, at the #8 spot.

1. Tennessee SEC 60-13

2. Texas A&M SEC 53-15

3. Florida State ACC 49-17

4. Kentucky SEC 46-16

5. Florida SEC 36-30

6. North Carolina ACC 48-16

7. Virginia ACC 44-15

8. NC State ACC 38-23

9. Clemson ACC 44-16

10. Oregon State Pac-12 45-16

11. Georgia SEC 43-17

12. Oregon Pac-12 40-20

13. West Virginia Big 12 36-24

14. Connecticut Big East 35-26

15. Evansville Missouri Valley 39-26

16. Kansas State Big 12 35-26

17. East Carolina American Athletic 46-17

18. Arkansas SEC 44-16

19. Oklahoma State Big 12 42-19

20. Oklahoma Big 12 40-21

21. UC Irvine Big West 45-14

22. UC Santa Barbara Big West 44-14

23. Mississippi State SEC 40-23

24. Duke ACC 40-20

25. LSU SEC 43-23