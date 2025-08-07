Home Virginia working toward goal to provide broadband access for all homes, businesses
Virginia working toward goal to provide broadband access for all homes, businesses

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Updated:
broadband internet
(© Proxima Studio – stock.adobe.com)

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that Virginia has published a proposal to complete the Commonwealth’s goal of providing high-speed internet connection to all homes, businesses and community centers.

Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) published the Commonwealth’s Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Final Proposal which, once approved, will award $613 million in federal funding to connect the last 133,500 Virginia locations not yet covered by high-speed internet services.

When Youngkin took office in 2022, 435,924 customers were left unserved in Virginia. With a combination of federal and state resources, the Commonwealth has funded connections to all customers statewide except 133,500 remaining customers. The plan published for public comment today will bring that number to zero.

“Day one, we made a promise to connect all Virginia homes and businesses to reliable, high-speed internet, and these grants, once approved, will fund the last step to keeping that promise. All Virginians should be proud that we are the nation’s leader in broadband connections, having built 3.5 times more connections in the past four years than any other state. And with the new rules approved by Secretary Lutnick that cut red tape, we are able to do it while saving $200 million taxpayer dollars, a 25 percent savings,” Youngkin said.

The grants for broadband installation, administered by DHCD, will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Agency (NTIA) for final approval. The funding will connect 133,500 customers to reliable, high-speed internet and leverage $434 million in private investment from internet providers.

Under the new “Benefit of the Bargain” grant application process at U.S. Department of Commerce, Virginia received double the applications, showing robust interest in the program’s streamlined requirements established by the Trump Administration. Through the partnership, Virginia will connect all unserved homes and businesses while also controlling costs.

“This proposal is a significant step forward in Virginia’s broadband expansion efforts. Our approach is designed not only to connect communities but to support economic growth, education, healthcare and public safety across the Commonwealth,” Virginia Secretary of Commerce & Trade Juan Pablo Segura said.

Virginia’s Final Proposal is now open for public comment for a 7-day window before it is submitted to the NTIA for final approval. More information is available online.

“Today’s grant proposal reflects Virginia’s commitment to ensuring every community has access to the modern connectivity it needs to thrive. By utilizing a smart mix of technologies — from fiber to fixed wireless to satellite — we’re maximizing the impact of every taxpayer dollar and building a stronger, more connected Virginia,” Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development Director Maggie Beal said.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

