news virginia organizing to deliver tenant rights petition to waynesboro city council monday
Virginia Organizing to deliver tenant rights petition to Waynesboro City Council Monday

Crystal Graham
Published:

virginia organizingThe Waynesboro Chapter of Virginia Organizing will present a petition to Waynesboro City Council on Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. at Council’s regular meeting at 7 p.m.

The petition will ask for the creation of a rental inspection program.

The chapter has been organizing around housing issues since 2021 and has met hundreds of tenants who rent in the city. Substandard rental housing and non-responsive landlords are issues many renters have experienced.

To address these issues, and the broader housing crisis, the chapter is pushing for the implementation of a rental inspection program – a program that has been in Waynesboro’s comprehensive plan since 2018.

This program would address housing conditions, provide accountability for landlords and preserve existing housing stock in the city, according to Virginia Organizing.

Hundreds of people from Waynesboro and the surrounding area have signed the petition to support the action.

Virginia Organizing is a non-partisan statewide grassroots organization that brings people together to create a more just Virginia.

Waynesboro City Council meets at City Hall at 503 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.

For more information, contact Virginia Organizing at (434) 984-4655 or [email protected]

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

