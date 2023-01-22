Countries

news virginia man in custody on multiple charges after lengthy police pursuit
State/National

Virginia man in custody on multiple charges after lengthy police pursuit

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© fotosr52 – stock.adobe.com)

A Winchester man is behind bars on multiple charges after he fled law enforcement in a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 100 mph.

John P. Scaperotto, 44, of Winchester, was apprehended in Frederick County in the Thursday morning incident, which began, according to Virginia State Police, with the attempt of a state trooper to initiate a traffic stop at 8:10 a.m. on Route 37 in Frederick County.

The violation was for speeding – the Chevrolet being driven by Scaperotto was driving 80 mph in a posted 65 mph zone.

Scaperotto refused to stop, and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit continued onto Route 50 and Route 522 before continuing back onto Route 37, where Chevrolet driven by Scaperotto crossed the median and entered the southbound travel lanes traveling north. As the Chevrolet crossed back into the median, Scaperotto attempted again to go in the wrong direction.

A state trooper struck the Chevrolet with his patrol car in an attempt to stop it from going in the wrong direction. Scaperotto continued northbound, traveling in the right direction, where his vehicle eventually ran off the left side of the roadway into the median and collided with a guardrail.

Scaperotto was taken into custody and transported to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, where he was held without bond.

One trooper suffered minor injuries during the course of the pursuit.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

