Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news virginia man arrested charged with arson in jan 27 apartment fire
Virginia

Virginia man arrested, charged with arson in Jan. 27 apartment fire

Chris Graham
Published:
fire
(© Peter Kim – stock.adobe.com)

Sami Kasawat, 33, of Arlington, was arrested on Monday in connection with a Jan. 27 fire in the 5500 block of Columbia Pike.

Crews at the scene of the 6:57 a.m. fire found a small fire on the balcony that was quickly extinguished. During the course of the investigation, fire marshals recovered evidence indicating the fire had been intentionally set.

Kasawat, a resident of the building, was taken into custody at the scene without incident, according to the Arlington County Fire Department Fire Prevention Office.

Kasawat has been charged with one count of arson and one count of endangering other person or property and is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility.

This remains an active criminal investigation and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Office at 703-228-4644 or by emailing [email protected].

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

homeless man winter
,

Putting veterans first: Salem HCS laser-focused on ending homelessness
Crystal Graham
nba

NBA legend Bill Walton gets his own ‘ManningCast’ on NBA League Pass
Chris Graham

Bill Walton fans, rejoice. We get more of Bill the next few Monday nights.

tony elliott
,

UVA announces spring football practice schedule to culminate with April 15 spring game
Chris Graham

Virginia will hold its annual spring football game on Saturday, April 15, at 2 p.m.

dog snow winter pet cold
,

Region experiencing ‘snow drought’; always hope for jackpot snow
Crystal Graham
uva basketball
,

Virginia up two spots to fourth in coaches poll, at sixth in AP Top 25
Chris Graham
, ,

Spanberger encourages USDA to address ‘exorbitant’ egg prices, protect Virginia poultry from avian flu
Rebecca Barnabi
staunton

Staunton City Council to choose five candidates to interview for vacancy
Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy