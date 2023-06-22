Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsvirginia lottery earns top accreditation level for responsible gambling program
Virginia

Virginia Lottery earns top accreditation level for responsible gambling program

Crystal Graham
Published date:

virginia lottery play responsibly logo helplineThe Virginia Lottery has earned the highest level of accreditation under the Responsible Gambling Verification Program, a joint venture of the National Council on Problem Gambling and the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries.

Virginia’s Play Responsibly program is now certified at the sustaining level, making it one of a select group of U. S. lotteries whose commitment to responsible play is so recognized.

“We believe that the Virginia Lottery’s commitment to responsible gambling and presenting our products ethically and with integrity is second to none,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kelly T. Gee. “We work to raise awareness of problem gambling and highlight the resources in Virginia where someone with a problem can seek help.”

The Virginia Lottery has an extensive Play Responsibly program that produces public service announcements and brochures, uses social media and traditional media, and uses a variety of methods to encourage responsible gambling.

It also shines a spotlight on the Virginia Problem Gambling Helpline (888-532-3500), which was created by the lottery in 1999. The toll-free line is currently run by the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling and funded by the lottery.

Under the program, lotteries across the country are evaluated in areas of operation, including planning, employee training, retailer training, public education and awareness, product oversight, research and evaluation, advertising and resources.

There are three levels of certification under the program: planning, implementation and sustaining. The Virginia Lottery earned certification at the planning level in 2016, then advanced to implementation level in 2020 and finally achieved sustaining level in 2023. The accreditation is good for three years.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Family feud of 20+ years pits restaurant owners against each other in Facebook spat
2 Virginia law intended to boost living wage may backfire for disabled employees
3 A Waynesboro woman says her next-door neighbor is a methhead: An investigation
4 Five-star Jarin Stevenson to announce college decision on Wednesday: How UVA fits in
5 Virginia didn’t have a full-strength Jay Woolfolk in Omaha: Spring football is why

Latest News

electric vehicle
Culture

What are the environmental pros and cons of ditching the gas guzzler for an EV?

Chris Graham
child with fever
Virginia

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU named one of the nation’s best children’s hospitals

Crystal Graham

U.S. News & World Report has named Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU one of the nation’s best hospitals for kids in eight out of 10 pediatric specialties.

child reading book in tree
Culture

Event to feature children’s authors, book characters, music, other story-filled fun

Crystal Graham

Shenandoah University and Handley Regional Library are teaming up to host “Rockin’ the Library,” a free community event on June 29 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Winchester library.

child with basket of blackberries
Virginia

Bountiful picking season ahead for blueberries and blackberries in Virginia

Crystal Graham
coral reef
U.S./World

Wife of CEO lost on submersible is descendant of couple who died on Titanic

Rebecca Barnabi
Victor Wembanyama
Sports

NBA Draft Primer: Who goes after #2 after Victor Wembanyama?

Scott Ratcliffe
baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides defeat Nashville Sounds, 8-3, clinch International League playoff berth

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy