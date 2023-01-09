Menu
news virginia leads acc teams in top 25 where does the conference rank nationally
Sports

Virginia leads ACC teams in Top 25: Where does the conference rank nationally?

Chris Graham
Published:

acc basketballVirginia dropped one spot in the coaches Top 25, to 12th, and two spots in the AP rankings, to 13th, in the national polls released on Monday.

The Cavaliers (11-3, 3-2 ACC) are still the top-ranked ACC team.

KenPom.com ranks the ACC sixth overall among the 32 D1 conferences in its power rankings, behind the Big 12, Big Ten, SEC, Big East and Pac-12.

It was a tough week for the ACC top teams, with UVA, Miami and Duke all suffering road defeats.

Miami (13-2, 4-1 ACC) dropped three spots to 15th in the coaches poll, and four spots to 16th in the AP poll, after losing its only game last week, a 76-70 setback at Georgia Tech.

Duke (12-4, 3-2 ACC) seven spots to 21st in the coaches poll, and eight spots to 24th in the AP poll, after going 1-1 last week – losing 84-60 at NC State on Wednesday, then winning 65-64 at Boston College on Saturday.

Virginia also went 1-1 last week – losing 68-65 at Pitt on Tuesday, then defeating Syracuse, 73-66, on Saturday.

Clemson (13-3, 5-0 ACC), which is in first place in the league standings today, is still in the othes receiving votes sections of both polls.

The Tigers have won five straight since a 76-58 loss to Loyola-Chicago on Dec. 10.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

