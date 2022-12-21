Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news virginia lands former clemson tailback kobe pace from the transfer portal
Sports

Virginia lands former Clemson tailback Kobe Pace from the transfer portal

Chris Graham
Published:
tony elliott
Photo: UVA Athletics

Former Clemson running back Kobe Pace has committed to Virginia, where he will reunite with former coach Tony Elliott.

Pace ran for 641 yards and averaged 6.2 yards per carry for the Tigers in 2021, but dropped to third on the depth chart at tailback in 2022 behind Will Shipley and Phil Mafah, and only saw action in eight games, getting 30 carries and catching six passes.

To get a sense of what he can do as a featured back, Pace was named ACC Player of the Week after gaining 191 yards on 24 carries in Clemson’s 48-27 win over Wake Forest in 2021, and he had 125 yards on 18 carries in a 19-13 win over Boston College earlier in the 2021 season.

The former three-star recruit will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Pace, listed at 5’10”, 205, at the least will add depth to a backfield that could include Perris Jones, who could return for a sixth season with an NCAA waiver, sophomore Xavier Brown, who was impressive in flashes in his true-freshman season, Cody Brown, a former Miami transfer who didn’t get on the field much for Virginia in 2022, and Mike Hollins, who is aiming to return in 2023 after suffering life-threatening injuries in the Nov. 13 shooting that resulted in the shooting deaths of teammates Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

You can see why it was important for Elliott to try to get a guy like Pace for 2023 when you see that rundown.

The only guy you can pretty much bank on being back right now is Xavier Brown.

For Pace, then, it’s a chance to work himself back into being a featured back at the Power 5 level.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

tony bennett

Tony Bennett searching for answers as to how to get #6 Virginia back on track
Chris Graham
bobby henderson

Goodbye for now: Henderson plans return to Waynesboro City Council in 2024
Crystal Graham

Bobby Henderson’s current term on Waynesboro City Council ends on Dec. 31 – but in no way should you think that he’s done with politics or no longer invested in the future of the River City.

farm credit of virginias

Farm Credit of the Virginias gives $15,000 to local charities
Crystal Graham

Farm Credit of the Virginias helped a number of local organizations meet their year-end donation goals – dividing $15,000 among 25 charities in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland.

cutting real christmas tree

Real Christmas trees better choice for environment than artificial trees
Crystal Graham
smoke alarm

Get prepared now for pending winter storms, potential power outages
Crystal Graham
house for sale

Virginia home sales register sharp decline; rent prices also down from last year
Crystal Graham
christmas tree recycling

It’s apparently not too early to think through your Christmas tree recycling
Chris Graham