Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia gets 16 from Leon Bond III in 80-51 win over North Carolina A&T
Basketball, Sports

Virginia gets 16 from Leon Bond III in 80-51 win over North Carolina A&T

Chris Graham
Published date:
ryan dunn
Photo: UVA Athletics

We learned what we could learn from Virginia’s 80-51 win over North Carolina A&T on Tuesday. Not much, but we knew that when we got in the car to come over here.

UVA (3-0) led 49-19 at the half, got a little sloppy on D in the second half – the Aggies (0-3) were 7-of-16 from three in the final 20 minutes.

You’d want to say, at least nobody got hurt, but starting guard Isaac McKneely was in a walking boot after injuring an ankle late in the first half and leaving the floor in obvious pain.

This one was an opportunity for Tony Bennett to get looks at his depth guys, like Leon Bond III, who only got four minutes off the bench in the 73-70 win over Florida on Friday, after going for 12 points and nine boards in the 80-50 win over Tarleton State in the opener on Nov. 7.

Bond got 19 minutes off the bench Tuesday night, and used ‘em – scoring 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting, going 5-of-7 on jumpers.

LB3 was one of 10 guys to get double-digit minutes in this one, the even distribution a function of the 28-8 lead Virginia built 11 minutes in.

Which will be a help with a game in 48 hours here at JPJ with Texas Southern, which has been the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s NCAA Tournament representative each of the past three seasons.

No starter got more than 23 minutes, which is nice, given the circumstances.

Ryan Dunn had a double-double – 13 points and 11 rebounds in 21 minutes.

Jake Groves had 11 points and nine rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Northrop Grumman announces plans for $200M manufacturing facility in Waynesboro
2 Skill games era comes to an end; localities throughout Virginia to resume enforcement
3 Perris Jones update: UVA tailback still in ICU after injury, emergency surgery
4 Virginia middle school student brings flare gun, BB gun to school; two juveniles face charges

Latest News

tony bennett
Basketball, Sports

What did Virginia get out of that blowout win over North Carolina A&T?

Chris Graham
mike johnson
Politics, U.S., Virginia

Will new House Speaker survive his push to keep federal government open?

Chris Graham

The new House Speaker, Mike Johnson, did Tuesday what his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, did last month – getting the House to pass a continuing resolution to avoid a federal government shutdown.

virginia map
Agriculture, Virginia

Land conservation grants totaling $14.7M awarded to 29 Virginia projects

Rebecca Barnabi

Twenty-nine projects in Virginia have been awarded $14.7 million in 2024 land conservation grants to protect a record 55,575 acres.

perris jones
Football, Sports

Perris Jones update: UVA tailback still in ICU after injury, emergency surgery

Chris Graham
norfolk
Police, Virginia

Man receives maximum sentence of 45 years for 2018 murder of Hampton woman

Rebecca Barnabi
horse with child
Sports

Outbreak of equine herpes virus cancels all equestrian events in Nova Scotia

Rebecca Barnabi
Red Onion State Prison drugs
Police, Virginia

Female visiting Virginia prison arrested; had drugs concealed ‘within her body’

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy