news virginia follows 17 states in ending emergency snap allotments post covid
Virginia

Virginia follows 17 states in ending emergency SNAP allotments post-COVID

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
food grocery store
(© SGr – stock.adobe.com)

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households will receive the final issuance of emergency allotment benefits in February.

According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, in accordance with requirements of the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023, the department is authorized to end the temporary federal program originally established in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The last issuance of emergency benefits will be loaded onto SNAP customers’ Electronic Benefits Transfer cards on Thursday, February 16. The benefits were available in March 2020 through the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act (2020), and states were required to request monthly waivers to issue benefits. Virginia has issued more than $2.1 billion in emergency allotments and raised the monthly issuance to the maximum allowable amount for more than 900,000 Virginians. Emergency allotments have already ended in 17 states.

On March 1, 2023, households will permanently return to pre-pandemic allowances and receive regular SNAP benefit amounts on the 1st, 4th or 7th of each month. Letters have been mailed to households notifying them of the end of emergency allotments.

SNAP households with questions may contact the temporary information line at 1-855-635-4370, Mondays-Fridays, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Households may apply for SNAP assistance online.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

