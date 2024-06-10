Virginia father, son used water bottles, flagpoles in Jan. 6 assault on U.S. Capitol Police

A Virginia father and son were both sentenced to prison after they pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The actions, fueled by then-president Donald Trump, disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

Farbod Azari, 32, of Richmond, was sentenced to 50 months in prison, 24 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Farhad Azari, 63, also of Richmond, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, 24 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

The two men were sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth.

Both men previously pleaded guilty to one count of civil disorder and one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

FBI agents arrested the two men on Jan. 18, 2023, in Virginia.

Timeline according to court records

According to court records, the two men traveled from Richmond to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, and made their way to the west front of the Capitol.

At some point, Farbod and Farhad separated and engaged in the riot separately.

Time are approximate.

At 1:13 p.m., Farbod approached a section of the fencing, gestured at the line of police officers, spat in their direction and retreated into the crowd. Several seconds later, Farbod approached the fencing again and threw a water bottle at the officers.

in their direction and retreated into the crowd. Several seconds later, Farbod approached the fencing again and at the officers. Farhad engaged with officers defending the police line multiple times. First, he threw a water bottle at officers in the police line. At 1:14 p.m., he rushed police as Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived on the scene to reestablish the police line broken earlier by rioters. Farhad kicked a bike rack and then joined with other rioters in pushing the rack back against police officers in an attempt to break the newly established line.

at officers in the police line. At 1:14 p.m., he rushed police as Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived on the scene to reestablish the police line broken earlier by rioters. Farhad and then joined with other rioters in in an attempt to break the newly established line. At 1:18 p.m., Farbod joined other rioters in dismantling a section of the black fencing at the base of the West Plaza steps by kicking and pulling at it, using his foot to kick at and stomp on the gate until it was flat on the ground.

Thirty minutes later, Farhad confronted a line of police officers on the north side of the West Plaza, near the foot of a set of stairs leading to the Upper West Terrace of the Capitol. Farhad had begun to yell at the officers and attempted to kick an object on the ground in the direction of the police. When that failed, Farhad picked up a flagpole and hurled it at the line of officers. Shortly after he threw the flagpole, Farhad obtained an air horn and threw that toward officers.

on the ground in the direction of the police. When that failed, Farhad and hurled it at the line of officers. Shortly after he threw the flagpole, Farhad obtained and threw that toward officers. At 2 p.m., Farbod joined a crowd of rioters under the scaffolding erected over the Northwest stairs — a set of steps leading from the north side of the West Plaza of the Capitol to the north side of the Upper West Terrace. As other rioters attempted to break through the metal bike-rack barricades guarded by U.S. Capitol Police officers, Farbod waved a flag and used it to jab at the line of officers , making physical contact with one officer’s arm.

, making physical contact with one officer’s arm. At 2:09 p.m., the rioters breached the barricades and surged up the Northwest stairs toward the Capitol. Farbod, at the front of the group, chased retreating officers up the stairs.

At 2:14 p.m., Farhad entered the U.S. Capitol building via the Senate wing doors through a broken window. Farhad was one of the first rioters to enter the Capitol during the first breach of the Senate wing doors. Farhad proceeded toward the crypt and, while inside, attempted to direct rioters to rush the police line that had formed there to prevent further incursion into the Capitol. He exited the building at approximately 2:35 p.m. through the same broken Senate wing door window from which he entered.

At 2:46 p.m., Farhad reentered the Capitol building via the parliamentarian doors and entered an office. He then exited via the parliamentarian doors at 2:50 p.m. On his way out, Farhad encouraged other rioters to enter the parliamentarian door.

At 3:30 p.m., Farbod rushed to the north side of the Upper West Terrace, where police officers had formed a line between rioters and the building. Farbod attempted to break through the line of officers by pushing his shoulder into an officer standing between him and the Capitol building. An officer pushed Farbod back into the crowd, and Farbod threw a water bottle at the line of officers. Moments later, Farbod picked up a flagpole, raised it behind his head, took several steps toward the line of police officers and swung it towards the officers. He then retreated several feet and held the flagpole like a spear before he threw it at the line of officers.

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Richmond and Washington Field Offices, which identified Farbod Azari as #187 on its seeking information photos.

Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the 41 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,450 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 500 individuals charged with a felony for assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips may call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Related stories

Two Virginia men are the latest charged in Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack

FBI arrests Waynesboro man for violent actions against police in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

Virginia man arrested by FBI for felony obstruction charge related to Jan. 6 insurrection

Louisa man arrested for assaulting law enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

Proud Boys leaders sentenced for seditious conspiracy for 2021 U.S. Capitol breach

Virginia man arrested for assault on police during Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

Virginia man who described Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach as ‘fun’ sentenced to six years in prison

Virginia man among three found guilty for assaulting police officers at Capitol on Jan. 6

Ohio man pleads guilty to felony charge for actions in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach

Tennessee man pleads guilty to felony charge for actions in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

West Virginia man arrested on felony charges in connection with Jan. 6 coup

Virginia police officer pleads guilty to felony conspiracy charge in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

Virginia man arrested on charges stemming from Jan. 6 insurrection