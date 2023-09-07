Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Virginia Down Syndrome Association receives $45K from Sentara Health
Health, Virginia

Virginia Down Syndrome Association receives $45K from Sentara Health

Crystal Graham
Published date:
disabled work at industrial plant
(© Halfpoint – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Down Syndrome Association received $45,000 from Sentara Health to assist with family care coordination for families with a member diagnosed with Down syndrome.

Support starts when families receive a prenatal or birth diagnosis with Down syndrome and continues through their lifespan.

Through one-on-one resource navigation, connection to peer mentors and a variety of educational and social programs, VDSA supports families in learning how to support the individual with Down syndrome in their life.

“We are honored to receive this funding from Sentara to provide vital support to families across Virginia,” said Jennifer Case, Executive Director of VDSA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of individuals with Down syndrome. “This gift will allow us to reach more families than ever before and ensure they are connected and supported in their caregiving journey.”

This contribution from Sentara reinforces their commitment to creating healthier communities through partnerships with the Virginia Down Syndrome Association and individuals.

Learn more about the Virginia Down Syndrome Association at www.virginiadsa.org.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Staunton Police chief: End of drug, gang task force ‘shouldn’t impact what we do at all’
2 Judge to decide Augusta County closed-session recording FOIA case on Sept. 28
3 Harrisonburg: Contractor selected for homeless center; completion set for fall 2024
4 Analysis: UVA, six-point underdogs at home, faces early must-win game
5 Podcast: Star NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin signs multi-year deal to remain with JGR

Latest News

foia
Local, Op/Eds, Politics

Three odd things that have my attention from Tuesday’s FOIA hearing

Chris Graham
group therapy
Health, Virginia

$500K grant to expand substance use peer recovery program across Virginia

Crystal Graham

A new $500,000 grant will help the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics expand substance use disorder peer-based recovery programs in the Commonwealth.

motorcycle on rural roadway
Politics, Virginia

13 deaths on Virginia highways on Labor Day weekend; seven involved motorcycles

Crystal Graham

Thirteen individuals died in 10 traffic crashes over the 2023 Labor Day holiday weekend in Virginia, according to preliminary reports.

mental health support
Health, Politics, U.S.

Kaine introduces bill to support mental health care, substance use disorder recovery

Crystal Graham
Afton Schneider
Local, Politics

Waynesboro native selected as Charlottesville Director of Communications

Crystal Graham
uva football
Sports

See the good: Laying out what UVA needs to do to beat JMU on Saturday

Chris Graham
prison jail
Police, Virginia

Virginia Department of Corrections names new director, starts work on Friday

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy