Virginia DMV trying to make your visit there a little less dreadful

Everybody dreads the trip to the DMV because of the expected long waits. The Virginia DMV is trying to provide another workaround.

A new service gives you the chance to reserve a spot for same-day service.

This is on top of the appointments that the DMV began offering during the pandemic.

The same-day service is a nice addition conceding that we don’t always think ahead to when a license may be set to expire, or needing to get a title to a car for a sale.

“We continue to expand our service options to make DMV quick and easy for everyone,” Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford said. “Now, you can reserve your spot in line at your local DMV before ever leaving the house. Just scan the code or text the number to hold your place before you get to the office.”

To save your spot for same-day service, visit the DMV’s Locations webpage and find your local office through a zip code search or the drop down menu on the right.

When the pop-up appears on the map, click the location link to go to your local office’s webpage. Scan the QR code or text the code to 89247, and follow the prompts.

Each office has a unique code, so be sure to scan or text the code for the office you will visit.

Once you arrive at the DMV office, text “I am here” to activate your reservation, so you can be called for service. Customers who checked in online must be present in the office by 4:30 p.m. on the day they reserved a spot in order to be served.

Forgot to reserve your spot? Don’t worry! You can still scan the QR code in the lobby when you arrive and get in line for service.

Follow the prompts, and you’ll receive your ticket number via text message to your phone.