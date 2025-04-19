Home Virginia Department of Health tracing potential exposure to measles through child
Virginia Department of Health tracing potential exposure to measles through child

Crystal Graham
The Virginia Department of Health is working to trace a potential measles outbreak after a child who traveled internationally was diagnosed.

According to VDH, this is the first case this year that involved a Virginia resident.

The patient is a child, 0-4 years old, in the Northwest region.

“This first case of measles in Virginia this year is a reminder of how easily this highly contagious disease can spread, particularly with international travel,” said Laurie Forlano, VDH state epidemiologist. “Vaccination remains our best defense against measles and is safe and highly effective at protecting people and preventing outbreaks.

“We urge Virginians, especially those planning to travel, to check their vaccination status, talk to their health care provider, and get the MMR vaccine if needed.”

Potential exposure sites

VDH has released the dates, times and location of potential exposure sites in Virginia.

  • Kaiser Permanente Caton Hill Medical Center, Advanced Urgent Care, located at 13285 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge on Tuesday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Kaiser Permanente Fredericksburg Medical Center, Pediatrics Department, located at 1201 Hospital Drive in Fredericksburg on Wednesday, April 16 from noon to 5 p.m.

Possible exposure

  • If you were at either location and never received a measles containing vaccine (either the measles, mumps and rubella [MMR] vaccine or a measles-only vaccine which is available in other countries), you may be at risk.
  • Anyone who might have been exposed and is considered to be at risk should contact their healthcare provider immediately.
  • Those who may have been exposed should watch for symptoms for 21 days after the date of the potential exposure. If you notice symptoms, immediately isolate yourself by staying home. Contact your healthcare provider right away.
  • If you need to seek healthcare, call ahead before going to your healthcare provider’s office or the emergency room to notify them that you may have been exposed and ask them to call the local health department. This call will help protect other patients and staff.
  • Anyone with an immunocompromising condition should consult with their healthcare provider if they have questions or develop symptoms.
  • If you have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, or were born before 1957, you are protected and do not need to take any action.
  • If you have received only one dose of a measles-containing vaccine, you are very likely to be protected and your risk of being infected with measles from any of these exposures is very low. However, to achieve the highest level of protection, contact your healthcare provider about getting a second vaccine dose.

Explainer: Symptoms

Measles is a highly contagious illness that can spread easily through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms usually appear in two stages:

  • In the first stage, most people have a fever of greater than 101 degrees, runny nose, watery red eyes and a cough. These symptoms usually start seven to 14 days after being exposed.
  • The second stage starts three to five days after symptoms start, when a rash begins to appear on the face and spreads to the rest of the body. People with measles are contagious from four days before the rash appears through four days after the rash appeared.

Vaccination

Measles is preventable through a safe and effective MMR vaccine.

Two doses of the vaccine are given to provide lifetime protection.

Virginia has high measles vaccination rates, with approximately 95 percent of kindergarteners fully vaccinated against measles.

However, infants who are too young to be vaccinated, and others who are not vaccinated, are very susceptible to infection if they are exposed to measles.

Infants six months through 11 months of age who will be traveling internationally, or to an outbreak setting, should receive one dose of MMR vaccine prior to travel.

Virginia residents with additional questions about their potential exposure can email [email protected] or contact the local health department.

For more information about measles visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/measles/

