Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia Department of Corrections to mentor other states on mental health care
State/National

Virginia Department of Corrections to mentor other states on mental health care

Crystal Graham
Published date:
mental health
(© dizain – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Corrections community mental health program has been selected as one of 10 inaugural sites that will serve as model examples for the national Criminal Justice-Mental Health Learning Sites program.

VADOC’s community mental health professionals will serve as mentors for other agencies who are passionate about criminal justice and behavioral health reform.

Strategies will be offered for issues including crisis response through courts, jail, reentry and community supervision.

The program was launched in 2023 to serve as a peer-to-peer learning program for law enforcement agencies seeking to build collaborative responses for people with mental health needs.

“This selection as a Criminal Justice-Mental Health Learning Site is a well-deserved recognition of VADOC’s innovative approach to addressing the mental health needs of people on community supervision in the Commonwealth,” said Chad Dotson, VADOC director. “We are very proud of the work being done by our qualified mental health professionals here in our department.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Hampton man wanted for 2019 second-degree murder arrested in Waynesboro
2 Huge break in 1996 Shenandoah National Park murders: Authorities ID suspect
3 Where are UVA’s Ryan Dunn, Reece Beekman going to go in the 2024 NBA Draft?
4 Setup man Chase Hungate among two UVA pitchers in the transfer portal
5 Augusta County man alleges ‘hate crime’ in decade-old sewer project: Investigation

Latest News

Lake Anna Virginia
State/National

Swimming advisory issued for Lake Anna in Louisa County due to algae bloom

Crystal Graham
tv
Sports

AEW ‘Dynamite’ craters in the ratings: What this means for Tony Khan’s TV money plans

Chris Graham

The viewer number reported for this week’s AEW “Dynamite” – 502,000! – is so shockingly low that I’ve been thinking for the past couple of hours that what is being reported has to be wrong.

theater
Local

Broadway star Andrea McArdle to star in production at Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre

Rebecca Barnabi

The sun’ll come out this summer when Andrea McArdle takes center stage as the sauced and saucy title character in “The Drowsy Chaperone.”

Local

Washington and Lee University names ‘strong leader and strategic thinker’ as VP of advancement

Rebecca Barnabi
Local

Washington & Lee University associate professor directs ‘As You Like It’ in New Jersey

Rebecca Barnabi
Spotlight

Corolla Wild Horse Fund requests donations to offset vet bills, burial costs, other expenses

Rebecca Barnabi
trump youngkin
Politics

Trump-Youngkin 2024? Ex-president plans Virginia rally post-CNN debate

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status