Authorities believe there may be more victims of Virginia Beach fraudster: Are you one of them?

A Virginia Beach fraudster deceived victims by taking out loans without their consent, using coercive means such as threats and physical and sexual assault, to obtain personal identifying information, according to the Office of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Norfolk field office.

Authorities are now looking for additional victims of the scheme to come forward.

Dion Lamont Camp, 38, allegedly engaged in a scheme to defraud Navy Federal Credit Union obtaining fraudulent loans for vehicles there were never purchased and keeping the proceeds of the loan for himself. He reportedly concealed his involvement by using women and business entities to apply for the loans. He has been charged with bank fraud. If convicted, Camp faces a penalty of up to 30 years in prison.

Authorities are asking anyone who believes they have information relating to or are a potential victim of this scheme to fill out an online questionnaire.

Based on the data provided, respondents may be contacted by the FBI and asked to provide additional information.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Rebecca Gantt and Elizabeth Yusi are prosecuting the case.