newsvirginia beach fraudster obtained fraudulent loans for vehicles kept money for himself
Virginia

Authorities believe there may be more victims of Virginia Beach fraudster: Are you one of them?

Crystal Graham
Published date:
fraud
(© Aquir – stock.adobe.com)

A Virginia Beach fraudster deceived victims by taking out loans without their consent, using coercive means such as threats and physical and sexual assault, to obtain personal identifying information, according to the Office of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Norfolk field office.

Authorities are now looking for additional victims of the scheme to come forward.

Dion Lamont Camp, 38, allegedly engaged in a scheme to defraud Navy Federal Credit Union obtaining fraudulent loans for vehicles there were never purchased and keeping the proceeds of the loan for himself. He reportedly concealed his involvement by using women and business entities to apply for the loans. He has been charged with bank fraud. If convicted, Camp faces a penalty of up to 30 years in prison.

Authorities are asking anyone who believes they have information relating to or are a potential victim of this scheme to fill out an online questionnaire.

Based on the data provided, respondents may be contacted by the FBI and asked to provide additional information.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Rebecca Gantt and Elizabeth Yusi are prosecuting the case.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

