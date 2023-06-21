Virginia Attorney General announces 10 members for nation’s first antisemitism task force

Through an application process, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares selected 10 members for an antisemitism task force.

The AG’s Task Force was announced in February and is the first of its kind in the United States. The group will monitor, gather information, educate and coordinate with law enforcement regarding instances of antisemitism in the Commonwealth.

“As Attorney General, the safety of Virginians is my number one priority. Antisemitism is the world’s oldest form of bigotry and remains prevalent today. I’m excited to announce the successful and prevalent Jewish leaders and community partners joining my Task Force to take a step forward in preventing and combating Antisemitism in the Commonwealth,” Miyares said.

The Task Force includes:

David Brand – Chair. Special Assistant to the Attorney General for Outreach.

Christine Lambrou Johnson – Senior Assistant Attorney General, Office of Attorney General Section Chief of Office of Civil Rights

Meredith R. Wiesel – Anti Defamation League (ADL) Regional Director.

Robin Mancoll – Chief Program Officer, United Jewish Federation of Tidewater, Virginia

Daniel Staffenberg – CEO, Jewish Community Federation of Richmond, Virginia

Mark B. Rotenberg – Vice President, University Initiatives and Legal Affairs, Hillel International

Vicki E. Fishman – Director, Virginia and D.C. Government and Community Relations Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) of Greater Washington

Joel Taubman – Candidate for the Virginia Bar. Former Law Clerk, the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law

Michael Goldsmith – Secure Community Network (SCN) Regional Security Advisor. Former Norfolk Virginia Chief of Police

Bruce Meyer – Former Chairman of the Virginia Community College System and Continuing Board Member for more than eight years