Virginia Athletics announces May 6 event to honor the late Terry Holland

Virginia Athletics will host an event to honor the life and contributions of former Cavalier head men’s basketball coach and athletics director Terry Holland on Saturday, May 6 at 2 p.m.

The service will take place at John Paul Jones Arena.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions should be made in Coach Holland’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association to help raise awareness and find a cure for the disease.

Donations can be made to this link:

act.alz.org/site/TR?pg=fund&fr_id=1060&pxfid=797006

Holland served as head coach at Virginia from 1974 to 1990, retiring as UVA’s all-time winningest men’s basketball coach with a 326-173 (.653) record. Holland guided the Cavaliers to a pair of NCAA Final Four berths (1981 and 1984), three consecutive ACC regular-season titles (1981-83), two Elite Eight appearances (1983 and 1989), one ACC Tournament championship (1976), one NIT crown (1980), and nine NCAA tournament appearances. He earned ACC Coach of the Year honors in 1981 and 1982.

In his 21 seasons of coaching (including five at Davidson, his alma mater), Holland’s teams compiled a record of 418-216.

After retiring from coaching in 1990, Holland returned to Davidson as athletics director. He later became the athletics director at Virginia for seven seasons from 1994 to 2001 and then at East Carolina for 10 more years.

Holland passed away on Sunday, Feb. 26, at the age of 80.