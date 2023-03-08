Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news virginia athletics announces may 6 event to honor the late terry holland
Sports

Virginia Athletics announces May 6 event to honor the late Terry Holland

Chris Graham
Published:
terry holland
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia Athletics will host an event to honor the life and contributions of former Cavalier head men’s basketball coach and athletics director Terry Holland on Saturday, May 6 at 2 p.m.

The service will take place at John Paul Jones Arena.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions should be made in Coach Holland’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association to help raise awareness and find a cure for the disease.

Donations can be made to this link:
act.alz.org/site/TR?pg=fund&fr_id=1060&pxfid=797006

Holland served as head coach at Virginia from 1974 to 1990, retiring as UVA’s all-time winningest men’s basketball coach with a 326-173 (.653) record. Holland guided the Cavaliers to a pair of NCAA Final Four berths (1981 and 1984), three consecutive ACC regular-season titles (1981-83), two Elite Eight appearances (1983 and 1989), one ACC Tournament championship (1976), one NIT crown (1980), and nine NCAA tournament appearances. He earned ACC Coach of the Year honors in 1981 and 1982.

In his 21 seasons of coaching (including five at Davidson, his alma mater), Holland’s teams compiled a record of 418-216.

After retiring from coaching in 1990, Holland returned to Davidson as athletics director. He later became the athletics director at Virginia for seven seasons from 1994 to 2001 and then at East Carolina for 10 more years.

Holland passed away on Sunday, Feb. 26, at the age of 80.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Waynesboro renters living with mold, leaks afraid to report conditions, fear retaliation
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

Tressie McMillan Cottom
Culture

Tressie McMillan Cottom to take part in Q&A, book signing at Bridgewater College

Crystal Graham
nuclear war
Perspectives

Rise of the mercenaries: World powers in a race to the bottom

Chris Graham

The history of mercenary fighters – soldiers for hire who might be disciplined fighters abiding by the rules of engagement or might be plundering freebooters – is often an ugly, brutal, killers-for-hire story. 

mark black fork union
Local

Former Fishburne Military School Superintendent to take over helm at Fork Union

Crystal Graham

Former Fishburne Military School Superintendent Capt. Mark E. Black has been named the 12th President of Fork Union Military Academy.

china
U.S./World

National security undergoing ‘profound transformation’ with 21st century global threats

Rebecca Barnabi
wake forest acc tournament
Sports

Last-second Daivien Williamson three helps Wake Forest survive, advance

Chris Graham
virginia museum of history and culture new
Culture

Richmond museum to offer history workshops this summer for educators

Crystal Graham
acc tournament wednesday
Sports

The money isn’t flowing: Which is why the ACC isn’t what it was, and may never be again

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy