VDOT: Updated road construction, maintenance schedule for April 7-11

VDOT has updated its schedule for road work and maintenance for local drivers for the week of April 7-11.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511.vdot.virginia.gov.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia's roads.

Call 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623)

Albemarle County

(NEW) Traffic signal inspections – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

U.S. 29 Business (Emmet Street), between U.S. 250 (Ivy Road) and Route 782 (Stribling Avenue Extension) in the northbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive) and Route 1515 (Airport Acres Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

U.S. 250 Business (Ivy Road) at Route 601 (Old Ivy Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road), between Route 1117 (State Farm Boulevard) and Route 1146 (Hunters Way in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday and Monday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

U.S. 250 (Ivy Road), between Route 677 (Bloomfield Road) and Farmington Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road), between Route 729 (North Milton Road) and Edgehill Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday and Monday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road), between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 1421 (Elk Drive) in the northbound and westbound lanes, 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), between Route 874 (Woodchuck Lane) and Hart Road in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday and Monday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 631 (5 th Street), between Route 877 (Stagecoach Road) and the Charlottesville city limit in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Street), between Route 877 (Stagecoach Road) and the Charlottesville city limit in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Route 654 (Barracks Road), between Route 601 (Old Garth Road) and City Route 3435 (Barracks Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 742 (Avon Street Extended), between Route 1165 (Southern Parkway) and Route 1101 (Avon Court) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday at 9 p.m. to Tuesday at 5:30 a.m.

(NEW) Roadway sweeping – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, 3:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. in the following areas:

Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road), between Route 810 (Crozet Avenue) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue), between Route 691 (Tabor Street) and Route 788 (Railroad Avenue) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday.

Route 691 (Jarmans Gap Road), between Route 1380 (Jarman Lake Road) and Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday.

(UPDATE) Soil borings – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday in the following areas:

U.S. 29 Business (Fontaine Avenue Extended) between Route 820 (Buckingham Circle) and the Charlottesville city limit in the northbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 1411 (Inglewood Drive) and Route 1411 (Swanson Drive) in the northbound and southbound Wednesday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(UPDATE) Resurfacing – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures daily, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., in the following areas:

Route 20 (Stony Point Road), between Route 641 (Echo Valley Road) to Route 640 (Turkey Sag Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 649 (Proffit Road), between Route 1504 (Landford Hills Drive) and Route 20 (Stony Point Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Traffic engineering – Expect right shoulder closures in the following areas:

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), at Route 697 (Hillsboro Lane) in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Ivy Road), at Route 738 (Morgantown Road) in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), at Route 712 (Coles Rolling Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 101 and mile marker 107 with state police assisting, Monday at 10 p.m. to Tuesday, 6 a.m.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), alternating lane closures between Route 643 (Rio Mills Road) and Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) in the southbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), alternating lane closures between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue), alternating lane closures between Route 691 (Jarmans Gap Road) and Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road), alternating lane closures between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 601 (Old Ivy Road), alternating lane closures between U.S. 29 (Bypass) and the Charlottesville city line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 751 (Brownsville Road), both shoulders closed between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane), right shoulder closures between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 684 (Half Mile Branch Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Paving – Expect alternating lane closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 618 (Jefferson Mill Road), between Route 620 (Rolling Road) and Route 712 (Coles Rolling Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily.

Route 641 (Burnley Station Road), between Route 644 (Burnley Road) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Saturday.

Route 680 (Browns Gap Turnpike), between Route 810 (White Hall Road) and Route 240 (Old Three Notch’d Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily.

Route 720 (Harris Creek Road), between Route 20 (Scottsville Road) and Harris Creek Road dead end in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, starting Friday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning. Expect left shoulder closures between mile marker 114 and mile marker 115 in the eastbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures between mile marker 124 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound lanes Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Storm drain work. Expect right lane and offramp closure between Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) and Route 631 (Rio Road West) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to noon.

(NEW) U.S. 29 Bypass – Debris pick-up. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures on the ramp to and from Interstate 64 westbound in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 601 (Old Ivy Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs. Bridge will be restricted to eastbound traffic during construction. Westbound traffic should follow signed detour around the work. Drivers should go slow and use caution near the work zone. Intermittent night closures will also be in place during construction from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. For detailed detour information, visit Route 601 bridge over U.S. 29/250. Expected completion date is fall of 2026.

Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) – Rehabilitation project. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 684 (Half Mile Branch Road) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 1206 Orchard Drive – Construction. Expect alternating lane closures between 1412 Orchard Drive and 1448 Orchard Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Augusta County

Interstate 64

Mile marker 95 to 98 , eastbound and westbound – Overnight single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and daytime shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for bridge painting. Estimated completion April 30.

, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and daytime shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for bridge painting. Estimated completion April 30. Exit 99, eastbound – Overnight narrowing of ramps to and from Route 250 for bridge painting, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of May 30.

Interstate 81

Mile marker 220 to 222 , northbound and southbound – Northbound and southbound shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement and roadway construction as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane Expected completion in fall 2025. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Northbound and southbound shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement and roadway construction as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane Expected completion in fall 2025. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Exit 221 , southbound – Left or right lane closed along ramp to I-64 eastbound beginning due to overpass bridge work related to I-81 widening project. Ramp lane closures expected to continue through summer 2025.

, southbound – Left or right lane closed along ramp to I-64 eastbound beginning due to overpass bridge work related to I-81 widening project. Ramp lane closures expected to continue through summer 2025. Mile marker 221 to 227 , northbound and southbound – Southbound Exit 221 off-ramp limited to a single lane through summer 2025. Northbound and southbound shoulder closures 24/7 through spring 2026. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Southbound Exit 221 off-ramp limited to a single lane through summer 2025. Northbound and southbound shoulder closures 24/7 through spring 2026. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Mile marker 226 to 230 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and daytime shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for bridge painting. Estimated completion May 31.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and daytime shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for bridge painting. Estimated completion May 31. *NEW* Mile marker 227 to 228 , northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closure for rock and soil testing, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closure for rock and soil testing, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. *UPDATE* Mile marker 231 to 233 , northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for survey work, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the nights of April 6 – 10.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for survey work, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the nights of April 6 – 10. *UPDATE* Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures with exit 235 ramp closures as needed due to shoulder strengthening, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Right shoulder closures for soil and rock testing, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday. Work-zone speed limit 60 miles per hour 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes.

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Shoulder closures at Route 616 (Fort Defiance Road/Dam Town Road) intersection for rock and soil testing, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Route 250 (Three Notched Mountain Highway) – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures near I-64 exit 99 interchange for painting of interstate overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 31.

*NEW* Route 601 (Estaline Valley Road) – Closed to through traffic April 14 to April 25 between Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road) and Route 684 (Little River Road) for replacement of bridge over Smith Creek tributary. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1525 (Ridgeview Drive) and Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 30.

*NEW* Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 633 (Patton Farm Road) and Route 660 (Lake Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 30.

*NEW* Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Westbound right shoulder closure between Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) and I-81 interchange for rock and soil testing, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 616 (Fort Defiance Road) – Right turn lane closure at Route 11 (Lee Highway) intersection for rock and soil testing, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive through May 2025 for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor.

Route 635 – Mobile lane closures at various locations between Staunton southern city limits and Route 639 (Wayne Avenue) for pavement marking, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 11.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion in July 2025.

Route 664 (Mount Torry Road) – Mobile lane closures between Waynesboro southern city limits and Nelson County line for pavement marking, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 11.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor through June 2025.

Route 707 (Trimbles Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 705 (North Mountain Road) and Route 713 (Shuey Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 17.

Route 5119 (Oak Lane, Waynesboro) – Local traffic only between Lyndhurst Road and Delphine Avenue through April 30 for road work related to Waynesboro Southern Corridor project. Flagger traffic control for local drivers, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Through traffic will be detoured.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

City of Charlottesville

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 Business (Fontaine Avenue) – Soil borings. Expect alternating lane closures at Montpelier Street in the northbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Greene County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Curb and gutter work. Expect right shoulder closure at U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail in the northbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Luck Stone Road and Willie’s Auction House in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Resurfacing. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Little Edge Farm Road in the eastbound lanes daily through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 230 (Madison Road) – Construction. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1004 (Childs Road) and Route 1005 (Commonwealth Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 634 (Bull Yearling Road) – Paving. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 639 (Saddleback Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes daily, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nelson County

Route 653 (Wilson Road) – Bridge Replacement. The bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad is closed. Estimated reopening November 2025.

Rockbridge County

Interstate 64

*NEW* Mile marker 41 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Mobile right shoulder closures at various locations for brush cutting, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Southbound alternating lane closures between Route 39 (Maury River Road) and Route 1017 (Jackson Heights Drive) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between I-64 interchange and Northridge Lane for utility work, 6 a.m. to 12 noon Monday through Sunday.

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 737 (Dog Town Loop) and Botetourt County line for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Route 11/Route F055 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Route 716 (Timber Ridge Road) and Route 645 (Valley Pike) for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Route 11 (North Main Street, Lexington) – Flagger traffic control between Hook Lane and Massie Street, generally weekdays during daylight hours. No on-street parking. Traffic restrictions are for pedestrian-access improvement project with scheduled completion in August 2025.

Route 60 (East Midland Trail) – Eastbound and westbound shoulder closures at various locations between I-81 interchange and Route 608 (Forge Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

*NEW* Route 501 (Glasgow Highway) – Flagger traffic control near between Route 130 (Rockbridge Road) and Amherst county line for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

*NEW* Route 629 (White Rock Road) – Flagger traffic control between both ends of Route 850 (West Midland Trail) for inspection of I-64 overpass bridge, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

*NEW* Route 631 (Old Buena Vista Road) – Flagger traffic control near Route 705 (Mountain View Road) intersection for inspection of I-81 overpass bridge, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

*NEW* Route 679 (Hops Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (South Lee Highway) and Route 680 (Falling Spring Road) for inspection of I-81 overpass bridge, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

*NEW* Route 780 (Scenic Drive) – Flagger traffic control near Route 850 (West Midland Trail) intersection for bridge inspection, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

*NEW* Route 850 (West Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control between Route 780 (Brattons Run) and Route 629 (White Rock Road) for inspection of I-64 overpass bridge, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockingham County

Interstate 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 237 to 243 , northbound and southbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for debris removal, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound and southbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for debris removal, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mile marker 238 to 237 , northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for shoulder strengthening through June 2025, beginning on southbound I-81. Work will generally take place Monday through Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Work-zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for shoulder strengthening through June 2025, beginning on southbound I-81. Work will generally take place Monday through Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Work-zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes. Exit 240 , northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures along ramps to and from Route 257 for construction of additional turn lanes, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through July 1.

, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures along ramps to and from Route 257 for construction of additional turn lanes, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through July 1. Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight ramp closures and alternating lane closures as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Expect delays. 24/7 shoulder closures. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange projectwith completion expected in September 2026.

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Harrisonburg city limits and Augusta County line, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.

*NEW* Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Harrisonburg city limits and West Virginia state line, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 10 to April 15.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Mobile traffic control between Route 612 (Peake Mountain Road) and Route 734 (Bank Church Road) for pavement marking, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 11.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Laurel Woods Lane and Switzer Lake Road/Skidmore Fork for paving, line-painting and guardrail work related to road widening and curve improvements, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 20.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Single-lane traffic between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and Evelyn Byrd Avenue during daytime or overnight hours due to bridge construction. Occasional full closures as needed. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement with expected completion in September 2026.

*NEW* Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures just north of Dayton town limits for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 42 (John Wayland Highway/Warm Springs Pike) – Northbound and southbound mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Harrisonburg city limits and Augusta County line, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Eastbound and westbound mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 340 (Eastside Highway), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 7.

Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Mobile traffic control between Route 1163 (Rosedale Drive) and Route 331 (Alumnae Drive) for pavement marking, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 11.

Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Temporary traffic signal between Route 1601 (New Haven Road) and Route 1605 (Water Street) for maintenance to North River bridge, 24/7 through June 30. Vehicle width restriction 11 feet.

*NEW* Route 257 (Dinkel Avenue) – Eastbound and westbound mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Bridgewater town limits and I-81 interchange, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

*NEW* Route 257 (Mason Street/Ottobine Road) – Eastbound and westbound mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 613 (Clover Hill Road/Briery Branch Road) and Route 42 (John Wayland Highway), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Route 257 (Ottobine Road) – Mobile traffic control between Route 775 (Judge Paul Road) and Route 42 Business (Main Street, Dayton) for pavement marking, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 11.

*NEW* Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) and Route 33 (Spotswood Trail), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

*NEW* Route 640 (Model Road) – Flagger traffic control April 9-10 between Route 980 (Honeysuckle Road) and Route 639 (Nicholson Road). Closed to through traffic from April 14 to April 30. Follow posted detour. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement.

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between I-81 interchange and Route 867 (North River Road) for road widening project, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through July 1.

Route 800 (McCauley Drive, Timberville) –Flagger traffic control between Route 42 (South Main Street/Timber Way) and Fourth Avenue for sidewalk construction, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through May 1.