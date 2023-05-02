Countries
Virginia

VDOT requests public input on U.S. 50 corridor in Frederick County and Winchester

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:

vdot logoPublic comment is requested by the Virginia Department of Transportation about issues on the U.S. 50 corridor (Northwestern Turnpike/Amherst Street).

The area for discussion is between the VDOT Area Headquarters entrance in Frederick County and the intersection of Keating Drive in the city of Winchester.

VDOT, the city, the Winchester-Frederick Metropolitan Planning Organization (WinFred MPO) and ATCS Consulting are collaborating to conduct a planning study to address existing operational and safety issues, pedestrian access needs and anticipated impacts related to future development o the busy route.

Information about the U.S. 50 study is available online. An online survey is also available through May 15, 2023.

The survey is developed as part of a Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions (STARS) study program to help identify improvement recommendations for safety and mobility of all users of the transportation system. Survey results will enable the study team to understand needs on the corridor and identify appropriate solutions. Draft recommendations will be presented through public outreach in late 2023.

Public comment may also be submitted:

  • By email: [email protected]
  • By mail: Brad Reed, US-50 Study Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029.
  • By phone: Call 540-332-2266 and leave a voicemail. Your message will be transcribed and recorded.

