We got our hands on the updated VDOT schedule for road work, construction and maintenance for the week of July 21-25.

Augusta County

Interstate 64

*NEW* Mile marker 88 to 90 , eastbound – Possible left shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

, eastbound – Possible left shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. *NEW* Exit 94, eastbound – Right shoulder closure along off-ramp for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Interstate 81

*NEW* Mile marker 205 to 234 , northbound and southbound – Possible shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

, northbound and southbound – Possible shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. Mile marker 220 to 222 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for barrier wall removal and guardrail installation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of July 31. Shoulder closures in both directions 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane Expected completion in late summer 2025. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for barrier wall removal and guardrail installation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of July 31. Shoulder closures in both directions 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane Expected completion in late summer 2025. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. *UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227 , northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures southbound for bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of August 1. Southbound exit 221 off-ramp to I-64 closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights for overhead bridge work. Northbound and southbound shoulder closures 24/7 through spring 2026. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures southbound for bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of August 1. Southbound exit 221 off-ramp to I-64 closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights for overhead bridge work. Northbound and southbound shoulder closures 24/7 through spring 2026. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. *NEW* Mile marker 226 to 237 , northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 227 and Exit 235 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 227 and Exit 235 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mile marker 226 to 230 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and daytime shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for bridge painting. Estimated completion August 31.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and daytime shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for bridge painting. Estimated completion August 31. *NEW* Mile marker 228 to 232 , northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. *NEW* Mile marker 232 to 237 , northbound and southbound – Slow rolls (rolling roadblocks) between 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday (July 27) for installation of overhead utility lines. State police will assist with traffic control.

, northbound and southbound – Slow rolls (rolling roadblocks) between 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday (July 27) for installation of overhead utility lines. State police will assist with traffic control. *UPDATE* Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Left lane closures for installation of equipment access points, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 1035 (Meadow Lane) and Route 742 (Willow Sprout Road) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Overnight closures of ramp onto southbound I-81 for bridge-beam placement, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights. Bridge work is for I-81 widening project.

Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) – Overnight pilot truck traffic control between Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) and Route 652 (Guthrie Road) for paving and pavement marking operations, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday night.

Route 626 (Limestone Road) – Closed to through traffic Monday through Friday between Route 612 (Quicks Mill Road) and Route 745 (Mount Pisgah Road) for replacement of drainage pipe. Follow posted detour.

*UPDATE* Route 631 (Ladd Road) – Pilot truck traffic control between Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) for paving and pavement marking operations, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Monday.

Route 635 (Mount Vernon Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) and Route 639 (Wayne Avenue) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of July 30.

*NEW* Route 616 (Dam Town Road) – Shoulder closures just east of Route 11 (Lee Highway) for traffic signal work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Route 775 (Buttermilk Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 773 (Westview School Road) for rock and soil testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Nelson County

Route 653 (Wilson Road) – Bridge Replacement. The bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad is closed. Estimated reopening, November 2025.

Various roads – Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment/paving operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/ work and roadside cleanup.

Rockbridge County

Interstate 64

*NEW* Mile marker 44 to 46, eastbound – Mobile left lane or right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Interstate 81

Mile marker 191 to 197 , northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday to Thursday nights through September 4.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday to Thursday nights through September 4. *UPDATE* Mile marker 195 to 201, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 609 (Red Mill Road) and Route 737 (Dog Town Loop) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 21 – August 1.

Route 11 Business (North Main Street, Lexington) – Flagger traffic control between Massie Street and Hook Lane for utility work, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Overnight lane closures as needed. Traffic restrictions are for pedestrian-access improvement project with scheduled completion in late August 2025.

Route 501 (Magnolia Avenue, Buena Vista) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Second Street and 15th Street/Sycamore Avenue for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday through July 31.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockingham County

Interstate 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 237 to 238 , northbound and southbound – Left lane closures for installation of equipment access points, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes.

, northbound and southbound – Left lane closures for installation of equipment access points, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes. *NEW* Mile marker 240 to 251 , northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exits 240, Exit 245, Exit 247 and Exit 251 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exits 240, Exit 245, Exit 247 and Exit 251 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mile marker 242 to 248 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for removal of Route 33 bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Slow roll operations as needed, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Shoulder closures in place 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge and interchange projectwith completion expected in fall 2026.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for removal of Route 33 bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Slow roll operations as needed, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Shoulder closures in place 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge and interchange projectwith completion expected in fall 2026. *NEW* Mile marker 253 to 264, northbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound right lane closures between Route 639 (Monger Hill Road/Nicholson Road) and Elkton town limits for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound right shoulder closure near Skyline Drive intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Laurel Woods Lane and Switzer Lake Road/Skidmore Fork for paving, line-painting and guardrail work related to road widening and curve improvements, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 1.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Single-lane traffic between MLK Jr. Way and I-81 interchange. Two lanes in each direction between I-81 interchange and Linda Lane/Burgess Road. Be alert for travel-lane shifts. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement with expected completion in September 2026.

*NEW* Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 605 (Main Street/The Point Street) and Route 1601 (New Haven Road) for inspection of bridge over North River, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Eastbound and westbound overnight single lane closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 1163 (Rosedale Drive) and Route 340 (East Side Highway) for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through July 30.

*UPDATE* Route 257 – Overnight lane closures between Route 924 (Briery Branch Road) and I-81 interchange for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Monday night.

Route 612 (Hopkins Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) and Route 972 (Millertown Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 620 (Mountain Valley Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 722 (Armentrout Path) and Route 811 (Fridleys Gap Road) for replacement of bridge over Mountain Run, through September 11. Follow posted detour.

Route 644 (Resort Drive) – Closed between Silverstone Lane and Woodstone Drive for paving operations and turn-lane construction, through about October 31. Follow posted detour.

Route 717 (Indian Trail Road) – Mobile lane closures between Route 724 (Flook Lane) and Route 721 (Fellowship Road) for tree trimming operations, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 724 (Melrose Road) – Mobile lane closures between Route 725 (Etna Road) and Route 11 (North Valley Pike) for tree trimming operations, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

*NEW* Route 750 (Nazarene Church Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 613 (Spring Creek Road) and Route 755 (Windy Cove Road) for pipe replacement. Follow posted detour.

Route 806 (Martz Road) – Mobile lane closures between Route 717 (Indian Trail Road) and Route 11 (North Valley Pike) for tree trimming operations, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 822 (Arbuckle Road) – Closed to through traffic near Route 820 (Crab Run Road) intersection for pipe installation, Monday through Friday. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.