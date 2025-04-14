VDOT, DMV partner to reduce number of speed-related crashes in state with signs

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and the Virginia Department of Transportation have installed 300 bright yellow safety signs across Virginia’s rest areas in an effort to prevent speed-related crashes in the state.

The “Slow Down, Arrive Alive” sign campaign is an effort to raise awareness about the dangers of speeding. The initiative comes in response to statistics from last year which highlight the impact of speeding on Virginia’s roads.

In 2024, according to preliminary numbers, there were more than 25,000 speed-related crashes in the state, resulting in more than 2,000 serious injuries and claiming the lives of 410 individuals.

The signs are being strategically placed at rest stops throughout the state as part of a coordinated effort to promote safer driving behaviors and reduce speed-related crashes.

Placing these signs at rest stops ensures that drivers encounter the message at a critical moment when they can reflect on their speed and safety before resuming their travels.

The goal of the “Slow Down, Arrive Alive” campaign is to remind drivers that excessive speed not only increases the risk of crashes but also significantly heightens the severity of those crashes.

“Every day, we see the tragic results of speed-related crashes in Virginia. By displaying these signs, we’re sending a clear message to drivers that speeding is not just illegal, but dangerous and deadly,” said Gerald Lackey, DMV commissioner. “With the installation of these signs, we hope to bring awareness to this critical issue and remind all drivers to slow down and drive responsibly.”

The initiative aligns with ongoing state efforts to improve roadway safety and reduce the number of preventable crashes.

“VDOT is proud to partner with DMV to display an important reminder to drivers who visit our safety rest areas and welcome centers to make the safe choice of slowing down on Virginia’s roadways,” said Stephen Brich, VDOT commissioner. “We do our part to keep highways safe and need motorists to take responsibility to keep those around them safe.”

Tips to avoid speeding

plan your trips in advance

stay alert

use cruise control

drive defensively

For more information, visit https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/safety/programs/speeding