
Home VDOT beginning work on bridge projects in Albemarle County, Orange County
Local

VDOT beginning work on bridge projects in Albemarle County, Orange County


Published date:
road
(© John Alphonse – stock.adobe.com)

A VDOT bridge crew will close Route 810 (Boonesville Road) at Route 628 (Simmons Gap Road) to all traffic including bicyclists and pedestrians beginning on Monday.

Crews will spend the next two months rehabilitating the bridge over the Lynch River in the northwest corner of Albemarle County.

A detour will be in place for drivers to navigate around the work area. Drivers on Route 810 will take Route 601 (Free Union Road) south to Route 671 (Davis Shop Road) and northeast to Route 664 (Markwood Road), which continues north to intersect with Simmons Gap Road.

The bridge was built in 1932. It has a 16-ton weight limit and carries a poor rating. Crews will replace the superstructure, which includes the deck of the bridge, and reconstruct the top of the abutments. When finished, the bridge will support legal loads.

The expected completion date is Aug. 20.

Another VDOT crew will begin work on Monday in Orange County to rehabilitate the bridge over Blue Run, necessitating the closing of Route 678 (Governor Barbour Street) in that immediate area.

The roadway will be closed between Mansion Road and Route 777 (Vineyard Road) in the Barboursville community. Message boards on U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), which runs parallel and north of Route 678, will help to guide drivers around the work area.

The bridge was built in 1940 with a steel beam timber deck. State forces will replace the deck with concrete slabs, which requires repairs to the substructure as well.

Crews expect to complete the rehabilitation by Aug. 30.

Updates on VDOT Culpeper District activities are on the district’s Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, the public should contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

Current traffic conditions, VDOT’s statewide network of traffic cameras and other real-time travel information is on the 511Virginia website. That information is also available on the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.





Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

