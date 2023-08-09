VCU, Virginia Tech find out opponents for first round of ESPN Events Invitational

VCU will face off with Iowa State, and Virginia Tech will face Boise State, on Thanksgiving in the opening round of the ESPN Events Invitational, the network revealed Tuesday.

The Rams and Cyclones, who both reached the NCAA Tournament last season, will tip off at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23 on ESPN2 at State Farm Field House at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.

The Virginia Tech-Boise State game tips at 8 p.m.

The winners of those two games meet up in the next round, so, we could get a VCU-Tech game on Black Friday.

Possible matchups for the final round, to be played on Sunday, Nov. 26, include Final Four participant Florida Atlantic, Penn State, Texas A&M and Butler.

The entire tournament will be broadcast on ESPN’s family of networks.

Tickets for the tournament are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

Travel packages, which include a discounted rate at the Gaylord Palms Resort as well as transportation to/from the arena, will soon be available via Anthony Travel.

To learn more and sign up for notifications visit book.anthonytravel.com/d/espn-events-invitational.

ESPN Events Invitational – Nov. 23, 24 and 26

State Farm Field House (ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando)