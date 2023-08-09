Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
VCU, Virginia Tech find out opponents for first round of ESPN Events Invitational
Sports

VCU, Virginia Tech find out opponents for first round of ESPN Events Invitational

Chris Graham
Published date:
espn
(© HTGanzo- stock.adobe.com)

VCU will face off with Iowa State, and Virginia Tech will face Boise State, on Thanksgiving in the opening round of the ESPN Events Invitational, the network revealed Tuesday.

The Rams and Cyclones, who both reached the NCAA Tournament last season, will tip off at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23 on ESPN2 at State Farm Field House at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.

The Virginia Tech-Boise State game tips at 8 p.m.

The winners of those two games meet up in the next round, so, we could get a VCU-Tech game on Black Friday.

Possible matchups for the final round, to be played on Sunday, Nov. 26, include Final Four participant Florida Atlantic, Penn State, Texas A&M and Butler.

The entire tournament will be broadcast on ESPN’s family of networks.

Tickets for the tournament are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

Travel packages, which include a discounted rate at the Gaylord Palms Resort as well as transportation to/from the arena, will soon be available via Anthony Travel.

To learn more and sign up for notifications visit book.anthonytravel.com/d/espn-events-invitational.

ESPN Events Invitational – Nov. 23, 24 and 26

State Farm Field House (ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando)

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Network
Thu, Nov. 23 Noon Penn State vs. Texas A&M ESPN
2:30 p.m. Florida Atlantic vs. Butler ESPN2
5:30 p.m. Iowa State vs. VCU ESPN2
8 p.m. Boise State vs. Virginia Tech ESPN2 or ESPNU
Fri, Nov. 24 11 a.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN2
1:30 p.m. Consolation Game #1 ESPN+
5:30 p.m. Semifinal #2 ESPN2
8 p.m. Consolation Game #2 ESPNU
Sun, Nov. 26 10:30 a.m. Seventh Place Game ESPNU
1 p.m. Championship Game ESPN
4 p.m. Fifth Place Game ESPN2
6:30 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN2

 

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Explainer: The fight in Augusta County over closed-session recordings
2 Expert: Tips to help children with stress, anxiety of returning to school
3 Warner: Google can boost transparency, protect patient privacy with AI health care
4 ACC again considering SMU as expansion target, which should have already happened
5 Liberty University mourning the death of freshman football player Tajh Boyd

Latest News

graduation caps in air
Schools, Virginia

Virginia community college chancellor reimagines system’s role in workforce development

Rebecca Barnabi
uva basketball
Sports

UVA women’s basketball gets non-conference games with Oklahoma, Missouri

Chris Graham

The UVA women’s basketball team will open Year 2 of the Coach Mox era on Thursday, Nov. 2, with an exhibition game against Pitt-Johnstown, a D2 program.

Politics, U.S.

Semiconductors made in America: Lawmakers celebrate one year of CHIPS and Science Act

Rebecca Barnabi

Electric toothbrushes, calculators, airplanes, satellites. Nearly everything that has an “on” switch contains a semiconductor.

basketball
Sports

Radford, Marshall set for Nov. 10 basketball game at The Greenbrier

Chris Graham
tennis
Sports

Liberty assistant tennis coach Christiaan Worst to represent South Africa in Davis Cup

Chris Graham
uva football
Sports

UVA football announces dates for Meet the Team Day, Paint the Town Orange pep rally

Chris Graham
vmi
Sports

VMI baseball adds two to coaching staff

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy