news vcu rides big night from jalen deloach second half d to big win over umass
Sports

VCU rides big night from Jalen Deloach, second-half D to big win over UMass

Chris Graham
Published:
VCU Basketball
Logo: VCU Athletics

VCU got 19 points and 12 rebounds from Jalen Deloach to power an 83-55 win over UMass on Tuesday in Richmond.

The Rams (14-5, 5-1 A-10) had five players score in double figures, including sophomore guard Jayden Nunn (13), sophomore guard Nick Kern Jr. (12), junior guard Zeb Jackson (12), and graduate forward Brandon Johns Jr. (10).

Kern’s 12 points were a career high

VCU caught fire in the second half, hitting 16-of-30 shots, including 4-of-10 from three-point range.

Overall, the Rams shot 8-of-16 from behind the arc and knocked down 31-of-59 (53 percent) on the night

VCU was also strong on defense in the second half, as the Minutemen (11-8, 2-4 A-10) shot 0-of-11 from three and made just six baskets, shooting 6-of-32 (19 percent).

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

