VCU lands three-star Richmond point guard Brandon Jennings

Three-star St. Christopher’s point guard Brandon Jennings has signed an NLI with VCU, Rams coach Ryan Odom announced on Thursday.

Standout stat with the 6’4” Jennings: his 7’2” wingspan.

Jennings is the 13th-ranked player in Virginia. He had offers from the likes of Louisville, Wofford and Richmond, among others.

Jennings averaged 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game last season for St. Christopher’s. He also starred for the Team Loaded AAU program over the summer.

“Brandon is a big-time all-around person. He’s an excellent basketball player, a great student and a great representative of St. Christopher’s and his family, and we couldn’t be more proud to have him join us,” Odom said. “From a basketball perspective, he’s an excellent guard who can shoot it from behind the arc, and excellent passer, excellent defender. He’s got size for his position, and we know that he’s going to be an excellent addition to our team next year. “