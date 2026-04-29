New UVA Basketball coach Aaron Roussell signed a six-year deal paying him $825,000 a year, a $100,000 increase over what his predecessor, Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, was getting from the school.

Cue the critics who will point out that the White man is getting paid a lot more than the Black woman.

And, they will have a point, when they do that.

Roussell signed his offer sheet on April 7, according to the copy that we got back from the UVA Freedom of Information Act office today.

Agugua-Hamilton had been fired two days earlier, on April 5.

The contract for Roussell, who was 148-72 in his seven seasons at the University of Richmond, with a glittering 83-21 mark over the past three seasons, and two A-10 titles, runs through the 2031-2032 season.