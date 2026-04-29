Home UVA Basketball: Aaron Roussell getting $100K more per year than Coach Mox
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UVA Basketball: Aaron Roussell getting $100K more per year than Coach Mox

Chris Graham
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aaron roussell
Aaron Roussell. Photo: UVA Athletics

New UVA Basketball coach Aaron Roussell signed a six-year deal paying him $825,000 a year, a $100,000 increase over what his predecessor, Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, was getting from the school.

Cue the critics who will point out that the White man is getting paid a lot more than the Black woman.

And, they will have a point, when they do that.

Roussell signed his offer sheet on April 7, according to the copy that we got back from the UVA Freedom of Information Act office today.

Agugua-Hamilton had been fired two days earlier, on April 5.

The contract for Roussell, who was 148-72 in his seven seasons at the University of Richmond, with a glittering 83-21 mark over the past three seasons, and two A-10 titles, runs through the 2031-2032 season.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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