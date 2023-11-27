Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home VCU gets 23 from Fats Billups III, knocks off Mike Rhoades, Penn State, 86-74
Basketball, Sports

VCU gets 23 from Fats Billups III, knocks off Mike Rhoades, Penn State, 86-74

Chris Graham
Published date:
VCU Basketball
Logo: VCU Athletics

Fats Billups III exploded for 14 of his career-high 23 points in the second half to spark VCU’s 86-74 victory over Penn State in the final day of the ESPN Events Invitational.

Billups buried 8-of-9 attempts from the floor, including 5-of-6 from three-point range, in 27 minutes of action.

Senior guard Zeb Jackson also scored a career-high with 22 points Sunday for the Black and Gold on 8-of-18 shooting. He added seven rebounds, six assists and a steal.

Senior guard Max Shulga supplied 19 points and six rebounds for VCU. Shulga converted all 10 of his free throw attempts.

Former Ram Ace Baldwin Jr. led Penn State (4-3) with 27 points.

Billups nailed all four of his three-point attempts in the second half, including triples on back-to-back possessions to give VCU (4-3) a 72-64 lead with 5:49 remaining. He scored on a layup a short time later, and by the time he connected on his fourth trey of the period at the 3:53 mark, the Rams had pushed their lead to 80-66.

VCU was facing its former head coach in Penn State’s Mike Rhoades. The Rams are 17-10 when facing former head coaches since 2008.

VCU will return home to face Norfolk State on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Stuart C. Siegel Center.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia falls flat in 2023 finale: Virginia Tech embarrasses Cavaliers, 55-17
2 Elliott offers same tired excuse for another blowout loss: ‘I have to do a better job’
3 Get ready: Farmers’ Almanac predicts Virginia could see a cold, snowy winter
4 Charlottesville Downtown’s Magic on the Mall holiday event series receives grant from VTC
5 Virginia ambulance company owner convicted of tax fraud; likely hid money in Caribbean

Latest News

basketball
Basketball, Sports

Longwood clamps down on Bethune-Cookman, wins 69-48 to improve to 6-1

Chris Graham
brennan armstrong
Football, Sports

Former Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong finishes on top after all

Scott German

If revenge is indeed a dish best served cold, then former UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong is feasting on it in Raleigh. 

anthony colandrea
Football, Sports

Did the 55-17 loss really come down to the Colandrea ‘after we beat Virginia Tech’ quote?

Chris Graham

This week’s dumb sports controversy is the fairly innocuous comment from UVA freshman QB Anthony Colandrea about the Cavaliers’ game with Virginia Tech.

Bucky Pamela Brent Berry
Local

Harrisonburg: Berry family among those recognized by governor for volunteerism

Crystal Graham
Virginia beach oceanfront
Virginia

Study: Virginia Beach tourism pours $3.7B into local economy in 2022 

Crystal Graham
common wealth crush
Arts & Culture, Local

Immersive wine tasting experience planned for Dec. 2 at Common Wealth Crush Co.

Crystal Graham
blue ridge parkway
Virginia

Donors invited to support restoration of Parkway views on Giving Tuesday

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy